Butte-Silver Bow wants to create a new tax-increment district at the Montana Connections Business Park and nearly double the size of one in Uptown Butte, saying they’re catalysts for development and there’s more to do.

Officials also want to expand a special taxing district in south Butte to fund infrastructure upgrades and additions, including utility lines, roads and fiber-optic connections.

County officials have started down the long procedural paths for making the moves that will include property owner notifications, public hearings, ordinance changes and state reviews. They’re pursuing all three proposals at the same time.

“Doing them all at once is a good way to go so you’re not in different steps in the process, but (we’re) also letting the public and the commissioners know we think this is a good idea,” said Kristen Rosa, Butte-Silver Bow’s economic development coordinator.

The proposals could help the county attract more industries to the business park and south Butte, county officials say, and fund upgrades at the Mother Lode Theatre and spur residential development Uptown.

The Uptown district is overseen by the Urban Revitalization Agency. Its proposed expansion would include large swaths of vacant, county-owned land that haven’t been developed.

Commissioners have OK’d resolutions identifying infrastructure deficiencies and other reasons to justify the tax-increment financing districts, commonly called TIFs. Other steps will take weeks to complete but there’s been no serious opposition so far.

One entity with the muscle to push back if it wants to is the Butte School District, which foregoes new property tax revenue within TIF districts for a number of years.

But longtime Butte School Superintendent Judy Jonart says the TIFs spur economic developments that benefit everyone, including schools, so the district supports the proposals.

And schools, local government and other taxing jurisdictions get a windfall of revenue when successful TIFs sunset and that new money becomes part of their ongoing tax base.

As an example, the Tax Increment Finance Industrial District used to build and bolster the business park west of Butte had a base tax value of $1.7 million when it was established in 1994. The tax value when it expired last year was $7 million, all part of a new base generating more property tax dollars.

There are some perceived downsides to TIFs.

Tax values in an area might rise through appreciation and other natural factors, but if there’s a TIF, the extra revenue isn’t readily available for general purposes like schools or police, fire and other services. And without that extra money, the county or schools might have to raise property tax rates for such things or cut services.

Dan Fisher, the county’s elected assessor, raised concerns about the size of a proposed TIF district along Harrison Avenue in 2019 for just those reasons. The area was cut in half, Fisher was appeased, and he says he’s generally OK with the current proposals.

Other county officials point to success stories with TIFs here so they’re proposing all three new plans at the same time. All require the same process under Montana law.

“It might look like we’re swingin' for the fences, and we kind of are, but we think these are things that should be done,” said Community Development Director Karen Byrnes. “We think they’re important to the economic vitality of our community.”

Butte's TIF landscape

TIF districts do not by themselves increase property taxes. A base tax value continues to generate dollars that flow to all taxing units, including local government and schools.

Only taxes generated by increased values on existing properties and new developments in the district are captured. Revenue from those increased values, called “increments,” can then be reinvested within district boundaries.

The money can be spent on such things as new or upgraded water and sewer lines, street improvements and sidewalks, house and building renovations. It can be used to provide loans or subsidies to private investors for projects that create jobs or simply improve an area.

There was hardly anything, including roads or water or sewer services, in a large area west of town before the TIFID and business park were established in the early 1990s. It helped bring Advanced Silicon Materials, now called REC, to Butte.

There is now extensive infrastructure in place, recent rail expansions were made and the area is now home to numerous manufacturers and businesses, including Montana Precision Products, FedEx, Scouler Grain, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., Montana Craft Malt, Ergon Asphalt, BioSqueeze and SepticNet.

Not every business has succeeded. Foothold, a Bozeman-based modular home manufacturer, set up shop in 2021 but recently folded, saying it was not profitable.

“Continued high costs of construction led us to increase our prices earlier this year, which together with rising interest rates resulted in lost sales,” the company said on its website.

But those are market and business forces, not TIF factors.

Before it expired last year, the TIFID had generated more than $60 million in property tax revenue from its increment in the previous dozen years alone. More than $27 million was reinvested in the last five years.

That money hooked the park to drinking water and paid for a bridge realignment and upgrades to gas service, among other things.

The Uptown district, commonly called the URA, was first established in the early 1980s and its captured tax dollars helped save, renovate and repurpose several buildings, including the Metals Bank Building, Hibour Tower, the old Sears Building and The Miner’s Hotel.

The taxable value in the area went from $1.6 million to $3.6 million over its three-decade lifetime so the district was redrawn and re-established in 2014, with the new NorthWestern Energy Building as its anchor.

The county established a TIF district in the south industrial area of Butte in 2017. It’s actually called a TEDD — a Targeted Economic Development District — but it employs tax-increment financing in the same basic manner.

It is anchored by Atlas Power and its extensive cryptomining operation, and the district actually declined in tax value the first year. Atlas investments have helped produce positive increment since then.

The county created a smaller East Butte district in 2006 that spurred some development along East Park Street, but its tax totals were not impressive enough to extend its life past a 2021 sunset. County officials made that decision in 2020.

“They do have some projects they can finish up and with the new one (district) coming on line, it was a good time to have at least one of them go away and get money back in the general fund,” Fisher, the assessor, said then.

The new one he spoke of covers Harrison Avenue south of Interstate 15-90. It is still young but is now generating positive increment that has paid for several building and sidewalk projects so far.

TIF plans in the works

A proposed new TEDD district west of Butte would include most of the previous TIFID, a few small parcel additions and one large addition — a 200-acre, undeveloped parcel to the south that’s owned by the state.

The state would still own the land, with any proceeds from development going to a school trust, and it would lease areas to any prospective businesses. But inclusion in a TIF could benefit the state and the county.

Proceeds would pay for a road and water and utility connections to the area to attract businesses, the state could make more money for schools through land leases, and the county would get more jobs and tax revenue.

Building a new road to access the state parcel would be costly by itself, Rosa said, but it’s more doable in a TIF. As it stands, officials say, the parcel is only suitable to grazing.

The new district would also include 160 acres of county land that was in the previous district but lacks infrastructure. Much of it is to the west of Rick Jones Way, the primary street in the business park, at its southern end.

There are only a handful of vacant parcels left in the previous TIFID with rail or other infrastructure in place, and officials say a new and expanded district could keep the business park growing.

During a recent public meeting to discuss the proposal, Todd Tregidga, a longtime member of the county’s TIFID Board, played devil’s advocate. He has been a major backer of the taxing district and says it has been a big success.

He said some residents might question the need for a new one, asking, “Do we really need to invest more tax dollars into this district or is it mature enough to stand on its own?”

Fellow board member Todd Johnson said the previous TIF required a lot of long-range planning that took years to pay off, but Butte now has numerous businesses and 600 jobs because of it.

“We’re assuming that we are here to put forward economic development and the county commissioners can weigh in on whether they want it (a new one) or not,” he said. “But this is good economic development with a proven track record and we don’t want to forego that.”

URA and SOUTH TEDD

Montana law allows “urban renewal districts” like the Uptown TIF to be expanded if there is blight — defined as areas that impair sound development or constitute economic or social liabilities, among other things.

The current district covers a central part of Uptown Butte, most of it south of Wolman Street, north of Second Street, east of Crystal and Jackson streets and west of Arizona and Ohio streets.

Most of the expansion area would be north of the current district, about half of it with streets, houses and other buildings and the other half vacant and undeveloped. It would include parts of the old Centerville area, the Kelley Mineyard areas fairly close to Walkerville.

Much of the vacant land is owned by Butte-Silver Bow, including parts of a 130-acre parcel it received from an old mining claim. Before it can be divided or developed, it must be surveyed.

That step alone is a costly undertaking but if the area is included in an expanded district, existing URA money could pay for it. The land could then be used for development, including much-needed houses, officials say.

Although the Mother Lode Theatre is already within district boundaries, it would be identified as a specific project in the proposal. Under Montana law, that would ensure funding options such as TIF-backed bonding.

The Center for Performing Arts operates the theater but the county owns the building, and it needs costly structural work and new fire safety systems, among other things. It’s a community gem, Byrnes said, “and we want to make sure it doesn’t fall into disrepair.”

Although it would take a while for the expanded area to earn increment on its own through new developments, existing URA tax dollars could be spent on infrastructure or other projects in the expanded area once it exists.

In other words, if the board that oversees the URA wants to extend utilities or pave new roads in the expanded area to spur development right away, it could pay for that.

The county also wants to expand a TEDD that was established in south Butte in early 2017. It currently encompasses the area between South Parkmount Road and Fat Jack Road and along Basin Creek Road, and includes the old MSE complex where Atlas Power now operates.

The proposed expansion would cover vacant areas to the south and southeast of the current district that have either aging infrastructure or none at all.

“Economic development efforts rely on upon well-planned and available infrastructure such as fiber optic connectivity, rail spur access, roads, water, electric and gas,” a statement accompanying the proposal says. “Without addressing the area’s infrastructure, further development by private investors could be at risk.”

County officials say there are no public roads in the expansion area, electric and gas service is limited and there is fiber in the general area but it needs to be extended.

Moving forward

Commissioners recently approved “resolutions of necessity” for each of the three proposals and county officials held public meetings to detail the plans.

If the Butte-Silver Bow Planning Board determines that the plans conform to county growth policies, officials will draw up proposed ordinances for council consideration and public hearings will be set.

The county must send certified letters to all property owners in the new or expanded districts that detail the plans and inform them of the public hearings so they can weigh in.

The procedural process for ordinances usually takes several weeks and the public can also weigh in at any point during that time via phone calls, letters, emails or speaking at council meetings.

If commissioners ultimately pass the ordinances, they must clear a final hurdle with the Montana Department of Revenue. It can’t nix a proposal outright but it can insist that all procedures under the law were followed.

If there are no major setbacks, the districts could be established sometime in February, county officials say.

There could be some immediate benefits to the new or expanded districts, but by their nature, they often take several years or longer to pay off.

“Going forward, this is always a long game,” Byrnes said. “When you do these things, you’re looking to the future and seeing what you’re going to be able to accomplish 10 years from now.”

Johnson, the TIFID Board member, put it this way:

“Remember, some of the things that we were talking about a long time ago had to do with putting long-range plans in place and it took us a long time to get there, but we got most of them done,” he said.