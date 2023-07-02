Tammy Cox, long-time pharmacy director at Southwest Montana Community Health Center, was recently named its executive director.

In addition, pharmacist Katie McGree will replace Cox as the federally qualified health clinic’s pharmacy director. Former executive director Dr. Shawna Yates will continue working for the clinic, caring for the community’s senior population.

“We are very pleased to welcome Tammy Cox as the clinic’s executive director. She has worked for the clinic for more than 20 years and she has such a wealth of historical knowledge and experience,” said Wayne Harper, chairman of the all-volunteer board of directors.

He added that the board is appreciative of the efforts of Dr. Yates, who has guided the clinic the past three years, overseeing several large projects for the clinic as well as directing efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Dr. Yates accomplished so much during her tenure including the remodeling and opening of our new clinic in Dillon as well as a new dental clinic in that town. We certainly understand her desire to return to clinical care, but she will be missed on the administrative team,” Harper added.

McGree received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Montana in 2005 and has been with the center since 2016. Prior to joining the clinic, she worked as a community pharmacist for 11 years. McGree is board certified in geriatric pharmacy and is a clinical pharmacist practitioner.

The health center is a 36-year-old private nonprofit clinic that cares for more than 14,000 patients yearly in Beaverhead, Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda-Deer Lodge counties. It offers primary medical, dental, pharmacy, behavioral health and care management services and has been recognized statewide and nationally for the quality care provided. Services at Southwest Montana Community Health Center are open to all community members and all insurances are accepted.