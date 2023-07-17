McALLISTER — A single-vehicle accident late Friday night near McAllister killed a 15-year-old boy.
The teenager was reportedly driving a Chevy Suburban at a high rate of speed, headed westbound on North Ennis Lake Road.
According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, the young man lost control of the SUV shortly before 11 p.m., ran off the roadway, overcorrected, and then overturned on the right side of the roadway. He was then ejected from the vehicle.
Alcohol is also a suspected factor in the fatal accident.