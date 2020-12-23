Suspected truck thief wreaks havoc on Main Street

A homeless man, James Jean Evans, 43, is currently housed at the Butte Detention Center after leading Butte police on a merry chase Tuesday night.

At around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to the northeast corner of Broadway and Main, where a stolen 2006 Ford F-150, now wrecked, ended up. It had already hit a stoplight and fire hydrant.

A witness told officers the driver had fled on foot and another witness was following the suspect.

Yet another witness told officers the suspect was seen speeding up Main Street and fishtailing at a high rate of speed. It had also hit two vehicles, a 1996 Subaru Impreza and a 2018 Honda HR-V.

The final witness was the owner of the now-wrecked truck, who told officers he had just stopped quickly at Yellow 8 Ball Customs, 34 S. Main St., and when he came out, the truck was gone.

Throughout this time, another officer was chasing Evans on foot.

To get away from the officer, Evans ran into an apartment at the Silver Bow Homes and the female occupant told the suspect he didn’t live there and needed to leave.

The officer heard her and stepped in to take custody of Evans.