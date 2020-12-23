 Skip to main content
Suspected truck thief wreaks havoc on Main Street
Suspected truck thief wreaks havoc on Main Street

James Jean Evans

Evans

A homeless man, James Jean Evans, 43, is currently housed at the Butte Detention Center after leading Butte police on a merry chase Tuesday night.

At around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to the northeast corner of Broadway and Main, where a stolen 2006 Ford F-150, now wrecked, ended up. It had already hit a stoplight and fire hydrant.

A witness told officers the driver had fled on foot and another witness was following the suspect.

Yet another witness told officers the suspect was seen speeding up Main Street and fishtailing at a high rate of speed. It had also hit two vehicles, a 1996 Subaru Impreza and a 2018 Honda HR-V.

The final witness was the owner of the now-wrecked truck, who told officers he had just stopped quickly at Yellow 8 Ball Customs, 34 S. Main St., and when he came out, the truck was gone.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Throughout this time, another officer was chasing Evans on foot.

To get away from the officer, Evans ran into an apartment at the Silver Bow Homes and the female occupant told the suspect he didn’t live there and needed to leave.

The officer heard her and stepped in to take custody of Evans.

Once handcuffed and in the police cruiser, Evans banged his head several times on the plexiglas.

Evans was jailed on two felony counts — motor vehicle theft and probation violation, and three misdemeanor counts of hit and run, along with misdemeanor criminal contempt and misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

As for the three damaged vehicles, all had to be towed.

