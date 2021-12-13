Suspected package thief now in Butte jail

In the past few weeks, packages have been reportedly taken off the porches of several Butte residences. Curtis Donald Cline, 35, of Butte is now a suspect in a number of these porch thefts.

Late Saturday afternoon, a citizen observed Cline, who was behind the wheel of a black Dodge pickup, allegedly attempting to steal a package from a porch in Uptown Butte. The citizen began following Cline, whose truck matched the description of a suspect vehicle involved in thefts of packages from porches over the past three weeks.

The citizen relayed information to police dispatch about where the pickup was going and an officer stopped the truck at the intersection of Excelsior Avenue and Gold Street.

During questioning, officers observed several items that appeared to have been stolen recently in the string of thefts and got a search warrant. Inside the truck were some already reported stolen items, along with some checks and credit cards that did not belong to Cline. Also in the truck was a substance thought to be heroin, along with a device believed to be used for gaining access to vehicles.

Cline, who had a warrant out for his arrest from Butte City Court, was jailed for the felony offenses of deceptive practices, theft and possession of dangerous drugs, and misdemeanors — buy or possessing stolen property, possessing drug paraphernalia, and criminal contempt.

He remains in the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center.

