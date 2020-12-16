Suspect jailed in Tuesday night stabbing in Butte

Robert Manuel Arellano, 39, of Butte, was jailed Tuesday night suspected of stabbing a man multiple times while the victim was sitting in his car parked at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St.

Police officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:15 p.m. to investigate a man who reportedly threatened a clerk with a knife. An officer saw Arellano, who fit the description, walking away from the store.

Officers noticed a cut on Arellano's hand as he was being taken into custody and transported him to St. James Healthcare. At the same, other officers were headed to the hospital to investigate the stabbing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While being treated for his hand injury, Arellano was reportedly uncooperative, threatened officers and medical staff and attempted to bite an officer.

Meanwhile, officers were talking to the stabbing victim, who gave them a description of the man who stabbed him. After viewing the outside video at the Town Pump, officers determined that the suspect was Arellano.

Arellano was jailed on two counts of felony assault with a weapon, probation violation, felony assault on a peace officer, and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

The incident remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.