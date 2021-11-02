Suspect arrested for Rocker armed robbery

With a gun pointed at a desk clerk, just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, an armed robbery took place at America’s Best Value Inn in Rocker.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said an officer on patrol in the area quickly arrived at the scene. A female clerk told the officer a man had entered the hotel, pointed a rifle or shotgun at her and demanded money, which he got. The alleged robber then left.

The officer was able to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle, an older, white single-cab pickup, from a witness who saw it leaving the area. Additional responding police units spotted the suspect vehicle as it was eastbound on the interstate toward Butte from Rocker.

A number of officers were able to stop the pickup just east of the Montana Street Interstate exit. Behind the wheel was Luther Norman Whaley, 59, of Butte.

Officers then observed a shotgun inside the vehicle and Whaley matched the description of the robber from the hotel.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery and parole violation. After a search warrant was obtained, a number of evidentiary items, including the loaded shotgun, were recovered from the vehicle.

“The quick response was critical and the responding officers did a fantastic job in apprehending Whaley just minutes after he left the hotel,” said Sheriff Lester. “Thankfully no one was injured in this incident.”

