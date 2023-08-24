Butte residents who campaigned for access to key Superfund-related meetings notched a victory Wednesday.

In an afternoon news release, KC Becker, EPA’s regional administrator, announced the agency will allow “virtual observation” of several meetings heretofore closed to the public.

“I recognize that this is a critical time in implementing work under the 2020 Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit consent decree and it is important that the Butte community is included as we design key aspects of the cleanup,” Becker said.

The EPA released Becker’s statement shortly before Wednesday night’s meeting of the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners, when the agenda included scheduled discussion about closed meetings related to Superfund cleanup in Butte.

Butte’s Superfund watchdogs have longed to see how the sausage is made and now they will have a chance.

The key concept has hinged on the word “transparency.” Butte residents attempting to bird-dog remediation of metals contamination from historic mining and smelting wastes have been pushing for more.

Becker included a caveat.

“However, there are a lot of practical trade-offs and potential challenges that come with opening these meetings up to the public, including a risk of slowing down cleanup actions, which we know is also a priority for the community,” Becker said, meaning that the community wants to see more rapid progress.

Silver Bow Creek became a federal Superfund site roughly 40 years ago and the Butte area was added in 1987. Few people want the process to move any more slowly than it has.

A Consent Decree for the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit was signed in 2020. Crucial design work has been underway, and will continue, to define how to approach remediation of related areas in the Silver Bow Creek Corridor.

A controversial proposal to use as fill onsite material that is slightly contaminated but not tainted enough for removal has increased pressure to allow observation of previously closed design meetings.

Opponents have referred to the onsite material as “dirty dirt,” insisting it should be removed instead of incorporated into a remedy as fill. Proponents have said use of contaminated fill is common practice at Superfund sites.

Butte resident Mick Ringsak has added his voice to those calling for increased public access to closed meetings.

“Yesterday’s news release from EPA is a step in the right direction after an extended period of EPA and BP/Atlantic Richfield being less than transparent on the plans going forward after the signing of the 2020 Consent Decree,” Ringsak said Thursday.

“Making additional meetings available for virtual observation to the end of the year is a start, but I couldn’t help but notice it did not include all meetings,” he said. “It is imperative that the ongoing negotiations to amend the allocation agreement be made available.”

Becker’s statement said EPA will allow, through year’s end, virtual observation of the Butte Priority Soils remedial action materials management meetings, the remedial design and remedial action meetings and the site-wide groundwater modeling meetings.

“We are going to use the next four months to determine whether the benefits of opening these meetings for virtual observation are the best way to ensure that we are meeting the overall goals of the cleanup, which include both a timely cleanup and community support,” she said.

Evan Barrett, another Butte resident campaigning for public access to previously closed meetings, expressed mixed feelings about Becker’s announcement.

“While I am pleased with KC Becker’s and EPA’s statement and future actions, I believe they fall short of the mark,” he said. “First, the statement reflects an inherent disbelief that public observation will serve a useful purpose from EPA’s perspective.

“She calls for a limited four-month experiment to determine if public observation works,” Barrett said. “I believe that open meetings serve the public good here in Montana, pursuant to Montana’s Constitutional ‘right-to-know’ and ‘right of participation,’ regardless of whether or not a governmental agency finds them useful.”

Barrett was critical also that Becker limited the meetings for observation to a proscribed few.

“My request to EPA was that all EPA external meetings about Butte and Superfund be open to public observation,” he said. “Much damage can be done unless the sunlight of public observation is applied to the full process.”

Becker’s statement cited other efforts by EPA to increase transparency and community engagement in Butte. They ranged from adding staff to developing a regular newsletter. She described these measures as “an unprecedented set of efforts and investments to connect with the community.”

Ringsak said the local campaign to gain greater public access to meetings benefitted from the support of J. P. Gallagher, chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow County, and the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program.

On Wednesday night, prolonged discussion occurred during a meeting of the Council of Commissioners about a proposed resolution that focused, in part, on demands for increased access to Superfund-related meetings.

The resolution’s origins included the debate about onsite material, or “dirty dirt,” describing the concept that cleaner is better than wastes-in-place. It also included references to possible conflicts of interest tied to county positions funded by Atlantic Richfield.

BP/Atlantic Richfield got stuck with the tab for cleanup because it acquired the Anaconda Co, the original polluter, in 1977.

Ultimately, after spirited debate during public comment and the meeting itself, commissioners voted unanimously to table the resolution, which sponsoring Commissioner Jim Fisher acknowledged needed some tweaking.

Ringsak is an opponent of using onsite material as proposed – which also has elicited concerns from the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program.

“The community needs to continue to demand the EPA to increase transparency further and to ensure that all attempts to use onsite tailings instead of clean fill to reduce the cost are not implemented,” he said.

Barrett, another foe of the use of onsite material, said he fears the new access to design meetings will be too late to alter that approach.

“The dirty dirt cake is 95% baked and trying to change the cake is virtually impossible,” he said. “The decision to use dirty dirt - and that is the position EPA has taken, much to the satisfaction of BP/Atlantic Richfield - having been done behind closed doors, is illegitimate and should be rescinded.

“This critical decision needed public observation and public feedback as it was being developed, not after it was done,” Barrett said.

Becker has said material existing at a Superfund site in Butte will be sampled before use as fill to ensure it does not exceed standards for contamination by toxic metals such as lead, cadmium and arsenic. They are among the metals deposited by historic mining and smelting in Butte.

“All onsite material identified as potentially suitable for general fill will undergo extensive sampling and analysis to confirm it meets all parameters and criteria before use,” Becker said last week.

EPA will hold a public meeting on Aug. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Butte Emergency Operations Center, 3619 Wynne Ave., to discuss the use of onsite material.