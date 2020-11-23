Superfund details examined at community meeting with EPA

CTEC is a principal resource to community members during the remediation process. CTEC has, for example, submitted community comments on the Buffalo Gulch area to the EPA. The EPA has in turn submitted the comments to Atlantic Richfield and Butte-Silver Bow. It was announced at the meeting that both The Buffalo Gulch and Grove Gulch areas are at the 30% design stage.

Greene expects the West Side Soils remedial investigation report to be drafted by the end of the year and finalized by spring, at which time community input will be taken as the agency moves on to a feasibility study, proposed plan, and record of decision — the many processes of Superfund.

But, prompted by community member Jim Ford, Greene said the West Side Soils area — with its over 500 mine dumps — is not only difficult to remediate due to storm water surges, but the very boundaries of the area are yet to be defined.

“You know, I'm not sure that West Side Soils will ever have a defined boundary,” Greene said.

Later in the meeting, EPA toxicologist Charles Partridge picked up the boundary question.