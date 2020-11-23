Superfund details examined at community meeting with EPA

At a public meeting four years ago, Montana Tech professor Dr. John Ray questioned the Environmental Protection Agency’s transparency in the Superfund process.
But at the conclusion of a cordial virtual meeting on Monday, in which the Montana EPA updated the Butte area community on projects related to the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit Consent Decree, his tune had changed.
“I think this meeting gives flesh to the bone,” Ray said, adding that though the consent decree is now law, the outreach goes on. “This degree of transparency and involvement is unprecedented nationwide.”
Although the big pens are down, the next phase represents an improvement in transparency, EPA Remedial Program Manager Nikia Greene said.
“We can have dialogue and answer questions and be transparent — you know, a lot of the things that we couldn’t do under the confidentiality order,” he said.
In addition to meetings and other public resources, Greene said Atlantic Richfield is currently developing a community engagement plan. Once the plan is ready, design plans will further advance, and the public may find official answers to hot topic concerns, like where the new contaminated mine waste repository will be.
At Monday’s meeting, Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive Dave Palmer asked where the repository selection process stood.
Josh Bryson, the operations project manager for ARCO, said West Side Soils locations, the Butte Mine Waste Repository, and the Montana Resources mine are all under informal consideration.
“There’s a lot of things to evaluate to determine the appropriate location, the most feasible location, and the safest location to go with those materials,” he said.
Timber Butte was once considered for a repository site, but that option was tabled after strong resistance from the Timber Butte community in March.
Another hot topic was raised by local journalist Nora Saks. Saks asked why Silver Lake water is being added to the Berkeley pit discharge water.
In his response, Greene confirmed that Atlantic Richfield and Montana Resources are currently seeking an extension of the limited use of Silver Lake water for this purpose, a pilot program for which was approved by the Department of Environmental Quality and Montana EPA a year ago.
The EPA is awaiting details as to why the companies seek continued use of Silver Lake water for discharge augmentation, and based on those details, the EPA will decide whether to issue the extension, Greene said.
Dana Barnicoat, EPA Region 8 community involvement coordinator, said the EPA expects these details by next week.
Silver Lake has a history forged in community. Sister Mary Jo McDonald led a class-action group that sued Dennis Washington over Silver Lake water in 1990. In 1996, the group prevailed, and the people of Butte took ownership of the system. Now, McDonald is strongly opposed to the use of Silver Lake water to augment discharge. McDonald said in an interview that the water belongs in the hands of Butte’s citizens.
“That’s what Butte is entitled to, and Butte should be clutching tightly,” she said of Silver Lake water, adding that industry has increased the use of that water over time. “They have always used more than they should have.”
The EPA announced that a draft of the Five Year Review for the Silver Bow Creek and Butte Area is under review and the final should be released by March of next year. Greene said the EPA’s third-party contractors are still investigating remedies for some of the operable units, so the review won’t represent a finished plan for protective measures.
The Consent Decree became effective on Nov. 16, and the BPSOU Unilateral Administrative Order (UAO), did as well. The UAO amendment expands the Residential Metals Abatement Program (RMAP), responsible for attic dust removal, to include most of Butte-Silver Bow County. Medical monitoring is also included, and a draft of the plan is available through The Citizens’ Technical Environmental Committee (CTEC) of Butte’s website.
CTEC is a principal resource to community members during the remediation process. CTEC has, for example, submitted community comments on the Buffalo Gulch area to the EPA. The EPA has in turn submitted the comments to Atlantic Richfield and Butte-Silver Bow. It was announced at the meeting that both The Buffalo Gulch and Grove Gulch areas are at the 30% design stage.
Greene expects the West Side Soils remedial investigation report to be drafted by the end of the year and finalized by spring, at which time community input will be taken as the agency moves on to a feasibility study, proposed plan, and record of decision — the many processes of Superfund.
But, prompted by community member Jim Ford, Greene said the West Side Soils area — with its over 500 mine dumps — is not only difficult to remediate due to storm water surges, but the very boundaries of the area are yet to be defined.
“You know, I'm not sure that West Side Soils will ever have a defined boundary,” Greene said.
Later in the meeting, EPA toxicologist Charles Partridge picked up the boundary question.
“We're looking at all the exposure scenarios. We're including everything —residential, recreational, and agricultural. Right now it's not hampering us,” he said. “There may come a time, once we get all the data in, where we can refine and maybe bring in some definitive boundaries.”
Besides bringing to light the difficulty in establishing a boundary, the discussion was a testament to community discourse. Ray pushed the point originally raised by Ford. It took three tries, but D. Henry Elsen, general attorney at the EPA, finally answered the question of whether a boundary would be defined.
“Eventually it will have to be done. The record of the decision will have to be specific about where we are requiring action, and that will end up defining the boundaries,” he said.
Partridge said on cleanup projects across the nation, virtual community meetings generally see a showing of around 10 people. At Butte’s first community meeting since the consent decree went into effect, over 80 people were in virtual attendance.
“Butte sets the standard for community involvement,” Partridge said.
The EPA asked that community members feel free to submit agenda items in advance of future meetings.
Ray worked with the EPA and other community members to build an Environmental Justice Action Plan, which will be another resource for the community to see that things get done right, Barnicoat said. The plan is in its final stages and will be shared with the public and stakeholders for their input sometime in the next two weeks.
