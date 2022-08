Butte firefighters were called to a structure fire Sunday night at 1816 S. Arizona St. Firefighters arrived at 9:18 p.m. and did not clear the area until 11:38 p.m.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Lee, the fire was first detected on the southeast exterior of the house and flames made their way into the attic, with damage to the kitchen as well.

A woman in the house was able to exit the residence without injury. The cause remains under investigation.