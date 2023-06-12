Fire severely damaged a two-story home on West Park Street early Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, firefighters with the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1031 W. Park St.

When firefighters arrived, the single-family dwelling already had flames shooting out from the living room and through its first-floor windows. Flames then quickly spread to the siding and eaves.

Members of the Big Butte Volunteer Fire Dept. helped fight the blaze, which took more than three hours to contain.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Lee, no one was injured in the fire, the cause of which has yet to be determined.