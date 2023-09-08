DEER LODGE — The Sun Mountain Lumber sawmill in Deer Lodge buzzes each week through about 2 million board feet of logs.

Sun Mountain’s process extracts everything but the high-pitched whine of the saws. It harvests lumber, sawdust, chips and planer shavings.

Some of the byproduct material ends up as a component in Starbucks’ coffee cups and other food-grade products. Other byproducts supply the fuel to heat the mill’s lumber-drying kiln and the mill itself.

Computer scanning guides bandsaws and circular saws to maximize how many sticks of lumber each log yields. The sawmill relies primarily on Douglas fir but also processes lodgepole pine.

Some bandsaw blades are 38 feet long and cost about $1,000 each new.

Sun Mountain specializes in two-by-fours and two-by-sixes of varied lengths, with 9 feet being the bread-and-butter product during an era of 10-foot ceilings. The sawmill also uses finger-jointing techniques to produce much longer lumber that is resistant to warping in hot and humid places such as Texas.

The whole process operates at an impressive speed. Logs get de-barked, cut to length, sawn into dimensional lumber and planed. The lumber is dried in a kiln, sorted by grades and stacked for shipping to customers.

Sun Mountain Lumber operates the sawmill and has its own logging crews and logging trucks through Sun Mountain Logging to augment timber delivered by independent loggers. The company employs about 200 people and is a significant economic presence in Deer Lodge, Powell County and the region, according to Jordan Green, chief administrative officer for the city of Deer Lodge.

“Sun Mountain Lumber is the largest lumber mill in Montana and is one of the state’s last remaining mills,” Green said. “As such, it is a key employer both in the city of Deer Lodge and in our region. Having such a steady source of employment for Deer Lodge residents is an incredible benefit to our community, and the periphery economic benefits to the city, state and even nation are far-reaching.”

Sean Steinebach, outreach forester for Sun Mountain, said working in the wood products industry is a Montana heritage occupation, like mining and ranching.

“These are important jobs,” he said.

And logging can play a role in forest fuels reduction, a forest management approach some say can reduce the severity of wildfires.

Green agreed.

“The mill provides high-quality Rocky Mountain-grown timber products across the country,” he said. “Its forestry service helps with fuel mitigation in Montana’s forests, which improves the state’s ecological and recreational well-being.”

Steinebach said litigation about timber sales can create situations where the mill has to travel long distances to find logs.

“It’s a struggle,” he said. “Finding raw materials is one of our major issues. We’re very dependent on federal lands.”

Wages at Sun Mountain Lumber start at $19 an hour, and the sawmill fully pays medical and dental insurance costs. But, like many other contemporary employers, Sun Mountain Lumber faces challenges at times to hire workers.

Sun Mountain superintendent Nelson Bohrer said the company’s contract to employ pre-release inmates from Butte has been a positive arrangement. Some have stayed on after release and become full-fledged, responsible employees, Bohrer said.

Sun Mountain Lumber, owned by Sherm Anderson, and R-Y Timber announced in June plans by Sun Mountain to buy R-Y Timber in Livingston. The transaction has been described as a win-win for both Deer Lodge and Livingston.

Steinebach said there is a signed purchase agreement.

“There is work left to do on the facility to make it operational,” he said. “We do not have a hard date of operations starting back up, but hopefully soon.”

Meanwhile, Green described the important economic contributions of the Deer Lodge mill.

“The philanthropic efforts of Sun Mountain Lumber and its owners have an incredible impact on our community that cannot be overstated,” Green said.

“Sun Mountain Lumber’s employment opportunities, cash and material donations to businesses and organizations in the community, and partnership on a variety of projects make the mill a vital facet of Deer Lodge’s successes.”