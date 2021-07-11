Summit Beverage moves into massive new Missoula headquarters

“So we’re super big on taking care of our employees and the other thing we’re really big on, it’s been instilled in us by our grandparents and parents, is you have to give back to the community,” he said. “You’ve got to give back and invest in the communities in which we operate and those that our buying our brands and supporting us. And we’re huge on that."

"So we support causes and really help those that don’t have the means to help themselves," he said.

Many people aren’t aware that alcohol distributors like Summit Beverage play a key role in ensuring variety for customers and fair competition for smaller manufacturers, he explained.

The federal government implemented a three-tier system after the end of Prohibition to break up the power held by beer manufacturers. Essentially, distributors were created to act as a sort of “middle man” between manufacturers and retailers, Markovich explained. That way, large brewing companies can’t pressure bars and grocery stores to only sell their beer.

He pointed to an old photo of men drinking only Miller Lite in a bar that sold only that beer.