Summit Beverage moves into massive new Missoula headquarters

MISSOULA — In 1968, Joe and Ruth Markovich bought a tiny wholesale candy and tobacco operation in Anaconda. They only had four employees and two delivery vans, but they grew the business steadily every year.
Today their son, Dale Markovich, is the CEO of what is now called Summit Beverage in Missoula, and they still have operations in Butte.
Dale’s children Greg, Mike and Rachel are now executives at the company, and they recently moved into a new state-of-the-art, 110,000-square-foot headquarters on Flynn Lane.
The project cost over $20 million, but the family wanted to have permanent roots in the community they love.
“We’re a locally owned, family business that’s three generations deep,” explained Mike Markovich, who is now the vice president of community relations.
The company takes beer, wine, cider, hard seltzer and other beverages from manufacturers and distributes those products to retailers in a 13-county region.
“We have a little over 1,000 customers,” Markovich said. “And we employ about 170 people year-round, and they’re good jobs. They’re good-paying jobs with full benefits and 401k and health insurance. We’re firm believers in taking care of our employees.”
Markovich said they donate “six figures” to community organizations and events every year, from youth sports to Griz athletics to performing arts studios.
“So we’re super big on taking care of our employees and the other thing we’re really big on, it’s been instilled in us by our grandparents and parents, is you have to give back to the community,” he said. “You’ve got to give back and invest in the communities in which we operate and those that our buying our brands and supporting us. And we’re huge on that."
"So we support causes and really help those that don’t have the means to help themselves," he said.
Many people aren’t aware that alcohol distributors like Summit Beverage play a key role in ensuring variety for customers and fair competition for smaller manufacturers, he explained.
The federal government implemented a three-tier system after the end of Prohibition to break up the power held by beer manufacturers. Essentially, distributors were created to act as a sort of “middle man” between manufacturers and retailers, Markovich explained. That way, large brewing companies can’t pressure bars and grocery stores to only sell their beer.
He pointed to an old photo of men drinking only Miller Lite in a bar that sold only that beer.
“Next time you’re at the grocery store, walk down the beer aisle and look at all the variety, all the stuff you can get,” Markovich said. “Then turn the corner and walk down the soda aisles. It’s only two companies, Pepsi and Coke. Because it’s an unregulated market. The same thing would happen in the beer market if you removed distributors.”
Summit Beverage plays a “very critical role” in providing market access to small, local Montana breweries, wineries and cideries, Markovich said.
For those small businesses, it doesn’t make sense to drive a van all the way to Superior or Darby to drop off a keg or a case of beer. That’s where Summit Beverage and its fleet of trucks come in. The company also has a huge temperature-controlled, energy-efficient warehouse to store all the product so it’s completely fresh when it reaches the customer. They can distribute about 15,000 cases a day most of the year or 20,000 a day when it’s busy.
Linda McCarthy, the executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership, recently took a tour of the new facility. It was designed by an architecture firm in St. Louis that specializes in beverage distribution buildings.
“They started construction at the beginning of the pandemic,” McCarthy said. “It’s unbelievable what they have done.”
McCarthy noted that the old Summit Beverage building on Great Northern Avenue was recently torn down to make way for a massive new expansion of the Costco store next door.
Markovich added that executives at Costco played a huge role in helping Summit Beverage work through all the complications of building a new facility. The new warehouse was designed to look appealing to people driving by rather than just a functional grey box, he said. The interior is full of photography and paintings by local artists.
The area around Flynn Lane is expected to absorb the bulk of Missoula’s residential growth over the next two decades, so Markovich said they want to be good neighbors and installed sound-dampening barriers around the truck bays.
Markovich didn’t get an “automatic bid” to be a part of the company just because of his last name and had to learn every aspect of the business, from sweeping floors to management, he said.
“I am super thankful and fortunate to be a part of this thing,” he said.