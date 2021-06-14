Summer starting to sizzle with outdoor activities in Butte

The county was having a hard time hiring lifeguards for Ridge Waters but has managed to get 18 on board so far, said Mark Fisher, who manages the water park and Highland View. They want to get about a dozen more trained and hired.

If they can do that, Lazzari said, they could probably up the capacity limit to at least 300 for each of the afternoon sessions. The first runs from noon to 3 p.m. and the second from 4 to 7 p.m.

The $8.7 million water park has been wildly popular since its first season in 2018, but got a late start last year with attendance ultimately limited to 100 people for each of two open sessions. The cap was set at 250 per session for the start of this season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That was based in part on the average number of patrons each day during summer 2019, well before the pandemic hit, of 238. That number, however, factors in days it was closed or partially closed due to weather.

The park can accommodate up to 920 people at once during normal times. But to even consider increasing the cap to 300 this summer, more lifeguards are needed to keep an eye on everyone at all times and cover all shifts, Lazzari said.