Summer sports camps for kids coming to Butte

Skyhawks Sports Academy, which has offered summer sports camps for kids in Bozeman, Helena and Kalispell and numerous other cities across the country, is coming to Butte this June and July.
Skyhawks, founded in Spokane, Washington in 1979, has worked hand-in-hand with more than 500 local governments and community-based organizations in the U.S. and is now doing so with Butte-Silver Bow and its Parks Department.
Skyhawks will offer weeklong camps at Stodden Park this June and July on flag football, soccer, baseball, tennis, basketball, volleyball and swimming, or “combo camps” that combine one or more sports.
The camps are designed for children aged 6 to 12, most coaches will be hired locally with a goal of one for every 10 kids, and Skyhawks will provide all the equipment and take all registrations and payments. They will also cover insurance costs.
As partners, the county’s Parks and Rec Department will provide space at Stodden, reserve any gyms or fields that are needed, hand out marketing materials as available and communicate with Skyhawks on any parks or cancellation issues.
Weeklong registration fees will range from $109 to $149 under current plans and the county will get 20% of the money to support its duties.
“Budget-wise it’s great,” Lazzari told The Montana Standard this week. “We had a perfect location down here (at Stodden) for part of their camps and they will be able to use the pool — they will pay each time they use the pool.
“I think it’s going to be a great partnership,” he said. “We’ll see how it works this year and then maybe we can extend it.”
Nick Chapman, an area manager for Skyhawks, said their camps have proven popular for several years in Helena, Kalispell and Bozeman, in part because of great coaches. Most are found locally, he said, but now and then they come from the next city over.
“I work really hard to find staff that are qualified and find that balance,” he said. “Do they have a good athletic background to be able to coach different sports but also have that balance of working with children and just making it fun?
“I mean, it’s summertime, right, so kids want to get out and have some fun,” he said. “The biggest thing is those kids coming home raving about their coaches and just having a lot of fun with the staff.”
The Parks and Recreation Board discussed the proposal in February and the Council of Commissioners approved the partnership with Skyhawks this past Wednesday night. But input from the Butte YMCA was sought before that.
The YMCA runs a day camp over the entire summer and has a summer soccer program, too, but does not offer programs for other sports.
Skyhawks might take some kids away from its day camp, said Butte YMCA CEO Phillip Borup, but studies have shown positive links between youth sports and academics and it’s great for kids to be active. So Borup said he looked to positive possibilities.
Since some of the Skyhawks camps are only for a few hours a day, the YMCA might be able shuttle some of its day camp kids to Stodden to take part in the sports camps too, Borup said.
And while Skyhawks plans to offer its camps in late June through late July, the day camp usually starts shortly after school lets out through the end of August.
Borup said the YMCA wants to do what is best for kids, so in this instance and different endeavors in the past, “we look for the win, win, win” possibilities.
For more information on Skyhawks and possibilities of becoming a coach, visit https://www.skyhawks.com/