Summer sports camps for kids coming to Butte

“I think it’s going to be a great partnership,” he said. “We’ll see how it works this year and then maybe we can extend it.”

Nick Chapman, an area manager for Skyhawks, said their camps have proven popular for several years in Helena, Kalispell and Bozeman, in part because of great coaches. Most are found locally, he said, but now and then they come from the next city over.

“I work really hard to find staff that are qualified and find that balance,” he said. “Do they have a good athletic background to be able to coach different sports but also have that balance of working with children and just making it fun?

“I mean, it’s summertime, right, so kids want to get out and have some fun,” he said. “The biggest thing is those kids coming home raving about their coaches and just having a lot of fun with the staff.”

The Parks and Recreation Board discussed the proposal in February and the Council of Commissioners approved the partnership with Skyhawks this past Wednesday night. But input from the Butte YMCA was sought before that.

The YMCA runs a day camp over the entire summer and has a summer soccer program, too, but does not offer programs for other sports.