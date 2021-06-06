Copper King W.A. Clark was a collector — in every sense of the word.

During his lifetime, he acquired not just numerous mines, but a newspaper, bank and railroads, a Montana Senate seat and the Columbia Gardens, a quarry or two along the way, with small and large-scale mansions added into the mix.

He was also an art connoisseur, buying what caught his eye — anything from sculptures to tapestries, stained glass to paintings from early works of his favorite European artists.

Lucky for Clark, he had considerable wealth to indulge his hobby but just not a big enough place to house his growing collection.

At the turn of the last century, Clark was one of the richest men in America. He was in good company — his peers included financiers J.P. Morgan and Andrew Carnegie. Both men lived in elaborate NYC mansions. Morgan’s mansion sat on Madison Avenue; Carnegie’s was on Fifth Avenue.

Not to be outdone by his contemporaries, work had begun on Clark's New York City mansion at 962 Fifth Avenue. It would take several years and $7 million to complete.

By 1910, his art collection had expanded considerably. But that was no problem because Clark had four art galleries now installed inside his newly built mansion. And, if he ran out of room, there were 117 more rooms he could hang a painting or two, along with a multitude of tables to set some sculptures atop.

Beginning Thursday, June 10, Butte and area residents, will get a first-hand look at part of his collection — seven masterpiece paintings from the vast Clark collection.

“We’re opening up with a bang,” said Aubrey Jaap, assistant director at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives.

Since the pandemic, the doors to the Archives have been closed for the most part to the general public and scheduled events had to be put on hold. Later, it was opened by appointment only. Now, though, the facility is back to a pre-pandemic schedule.

The Butte-Silver Bow Archives, in partnership with the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, will display the seven paintings through Aug. 13. The event is titled "William Clark - Art of the Gilded Age.”

“This presentation is a great way for us to re-enter our programming and help get people to once again interact at the Archives,” said Jaap.

The two-month W.A. Clark exhibit kicks off with a reception at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, with guest speaker Dr. Rafael Chacon talking about "A Question of Taste: Sen. William Clark's Art Collection.”

The exhibit features the works of five 18th and 19th century European artists, Jules Dupre, Thomas Gainsborough, Jean Charles Cazin, Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot and Jean-Honore Fragonard.

Dupre, born in 1811, was a well-known landscape artist. His most notable works included “Normandy,” “Crossing the Bridge,” and “The Coming Storm.”

A portrait artist, Gainsborough would later earn accolades for his landscapes as well. The Englishman’s work is on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the National Gallery of Art.

A French painter and sculptor, Cazin’s work included paintings, “The Windmill” and “October Day.”

The works of French landscape artist, Corot, total around 3,000 paintings. His collective work has been sorely sought after. Some have sold from between $150,000 to $250,000.

More than 550 paintings are included in Fragonard’s résumé. According to the Metropolitan Museum, the Frenchman “developed an exuberant and fluid manner as a painter.”

It is estimated that when Clark died in 1925, he had amassed a collection of 19,000 art pieces. Only nine of those pieces are housed in Montana at Missoula’s Montana Museum of Art and Culture.

Jaap thinks Butte residents and tourists alike are in for a treat.

“It is a rare opportunity to see such artwork,” said Jaap. “It’s really exciting.”

