The Summer Explorers Youth Program for children in elementary, middle and high school grades is starting June 29 at Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site in Deer Lodge located on the north end of Main Street.

Thursday programs will run eight weeks from June 29 to Aug. 17. The sessions are free, but participants must register in advance.

Morning programs for children of elementary-school age will be from 10 a.m. to noon and will include: Learning how to tie knots the cowboys had to know; exploring the planets and constellations during the day; how pioneers cooked using a Dutch oven and campfire; trying your luck at gold panning; learning about the importance of pollinators and making your own hummingbird and butterfly feeders to take home; testing your skills against some of Montana’s wildlife species during the Animal Olympics; learning how biologists study animal populations using statistics; and studying the world beneath your feet by exploring tiny ecosystems and habitats through a microscope.

The afternoon programs for middle- and high-school participants will be from 2-4 p.m. Those topics include: learning how to tie knots the cowboys needed to know; using a field guide to identify plants and discovering how certain ones can benefit or harm people, animals and the environment; cooking a meal like the pioneers did, using a Dutch oven and campfire; and learning how climate is studied and how weather patterns affect ranching. Grant-Kohrs Ranch offers opportunities for photography and you will capture an image as you venture out to photograph a piece of American history. In the spirit of “A River Runs Through It,” splash around and explore the Clark Fork river while collecting water samples. Learn about the power of draft horses to do work on the ranch, how they are harnessed and driven. And work through several nature journaling activities to help you find your “special place” on the ranch.

To register for sessions or for more information, call Julie Croglio at 406-846-2070 ext. 226 or email julie_croglio@nps.gov.; leave a message with a guardian’s name, the name of all children attending and their ages.