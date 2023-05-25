Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

JUNE

18 — The Ennis Lions Club will host a Father’s Day Fishing Derby, 11 a.m. at Ennis Park Pond. Kids ages 12 and under can catch big fish while dads act as coaches. Free barbecue in Lion’s Club Park will follow.

June 29 - Aug. 17 — Music in the Park summer series. Local musicians perform at Peter T's Park each Thursday evening throughout the summer.

JULY

3-4 — The Ennis NRA Rodeo, which got its start in the early 1950s, begins at 7 p.m. July 3-4. Two days of the NRA-sanctioned rodeo will feature the top cowboys and cowgirls from the Northwest. Tickets are available at the Ennis Pharmacy, online at www.ennischamber.com/4th-of-july-rodeo-parade or purchase at the gate the day of the event. General admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children.

4 — Fourth festivities get under way with the 87th annual parade down Main Street, starting at 10 a.m. Horses, floats and classic cars highlight the event. Parade entry forms are available for download on the Ennis Chamber website or by contacting the Ennis Chamber of Commerce at (406) 682-4388. The day concludes with a fireworks display at dusk in Virginia City.

15 — Madison River Run, also known at the Water to Whiskey 5K. Run the family-friendly race and celebrate afterwards with some of Montana's finest spirits at Willies Distillery. Strollers, walkers, and kids all welcome. Race starts at 10 a.m. in Lions Club Park. Registration is $20. For details, call (406) 682-4117 or email info@williesdistillery.com.

29 — Madison Valley Arts Festival in Peter T's Park, Main Street, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. With more than 50 juried arts and crafts vendors, live music, food, kids activities and an art raffle.

AUGUST

26-27 — The annual Fly Fishing and Outdoor Festival will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday in Peter T's Park on Main Street. Some of the events include a silent auction and bucket raffle, food, beverages, fly tying demonstrations, speakers, fly casting clinics and competitions, tackle dealers and exhibitors, angling art, and a kids’ program. A barbecue on Saturday features live music. Contact the Ennis Chamber of Commerce for more details, 406-682-4388.