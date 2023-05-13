BOULDER

JUNE

17 — Boulder Community Wide Garage-Yard Sale runs 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Features a multitude of items, everything from clothing to jewelry, dishes to knickknacks, furniture to appliances, and so much more. Sale site maps available. Sign up or get more info at http://www.bouldermtchamber.org/events/.

JULY

4 — Short and sweet, but there will be a parade on Main Street. At dusk, the Boulder Kiwanis July 4 fireworks will begin on Cap Hill in Veterans Park.

7, 14, 21, 28 — Boulder Farmers and Artisans Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays (weather permitting) in Veterans Park on Main St. Local produce, bedding plants, herbs, flowers, and more. Local crafters and bakers participate. Phone: 406-465-2106. Register at http://www.bouldermtchamber.com.

30 — Montana Shakespeare in the Parks presents "Measure for Measure" from 6-8 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

AUGUST

4, 11, 18, 25, 31 — Boulder Farmers and Artisans Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays (weather permitting) in Veterans Park on Main St. Local produce, bedding plants, herbs, flowers, and more. Local crafters and bakers participate. Phone: 406-465-2106. Register at http://www.bouldermtchamber.com.

24-27 — Jefferson County’s Annual Fair and NRA Rodeo. Rodeo action begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-up. Free admission to see the exhibits. Parking on Saturday and Sunday is $2 per vehicle. Download a full schedule of events at jeffersonmtfairrodeo.org. Jefferson County Recreation Park, off of Highway 69, ½-mile south of Boulder.

26 — Boulder Annual Classic Car Show at Veterans Park. Around 100 classic and antique cars will be on display and the event is free to the public; includes concessions and music. For registration details, go to http://www.bouldermtchamber.com or call 406-465-2106.

SEPTEMBER

7, 14, 21, 28 — Boulder Farmers and Artisans Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays (weather permitting) in Veterans Park on Main St. Local produce, bedding plants, herbs, flowers, and more. Local crafters and bakers participate. Phone: 406-465-2106. Register at http://www.bouldermtchamber.com.

9 ­— Boulder Music & Arts Festival, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Veterans Park. Bring a chair to sit and listen, or swing your partner to tunes by professional and amateur Montana artists. Have lunch or a snack and peruse authors and artists’ creations. Admission is free. Visit bouldermtchamber.org for details.

TIZER BOTANIC GARDENS & ARBORETUM

Tizer Botanic Gardens & Arboretum is open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., through October (weather permitting). It is located in the Elkhorn Mountains at 38 Tizer Lake Road, Jefferson City. Call 406-933-8789 or visit http://www.tizergardens.com/calendar.html. The gardens are 90% handicap accessible, including restrooms, bridges, and paths.

General admission is $9; $7 for children 5-12; and children 4 and under get in free. Individual memberships are $40.

JUNE

18 — Happy Father’s Day! Fathers get in free 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring a picnic. Music will be part of the celebration, along with treats.

JULY

4 — Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Independence Day. Bring the family and celebrate with a picnic.

16 — High Tea begins at 2 p.m. Enjoy a three-course luncheon, take an afternoon garden stroll and relax by the creek. Reservations required, tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance, by phone or online.

29 — Celebration of Herbs, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Two accredited herbalists will present on plants growing in the area and their beneficial uses. Please bring a quart-sized jar with lid, a plant loupe (available in the gift shop) and notebook. Cost is $60, which includes lunch. Tickets must be purchased in advance, by phone or online.

AUGUST

16 — High Tea begins at 2 p.m. Enjoy a three-course luncheon and take an afternoon garden stroll or relax by the creek. Reservations required, tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance, by phone or online.

SEPTEMBER

16 — Fabulous Fall Event. Come out and tour the magnificent fall colors of the gardens and check out the huge end-of-season sale.