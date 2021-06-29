Sullivan, Pankovich to lead 2021 Freedom Fest parade

Karen Sullivan and her colleagues at the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department will be the grand marshals for the 2021 Freedom Fest parade. Vice grand marshals will be Selena Pankovich and her team from the M&M Cigar Store.

The Butte America Foundation chose Sullivan and crew because of their ongoing commitment during this pandemic.

“Over the course of the past year, Karen Sullivan and her colleagues at the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department made a number of hard decisions, among them the cancellation of Butte's 2020 Fourth of July Parade,” said Matt Boyle, a spokesperson for BAmF. “As health officials around the globe struggled to identify and implement the most effective safeguards against the fast-moving virus, Karen and her team consistently displayed intelligence, compassion and courage in their response to local outbreaks.”

Pankovich and her crew experienced a devastating loss when the beloved Uptown Butte business was reduced to ashes on May 7.

The Butte establishment, popular with locals and visitors alike, opened its doors for the first time in 1890.

For decades, residents and visitors alike have walked through its doors — to grab a bite to eat and enjoy a “beverage” or two.