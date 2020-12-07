Sullivan: Coming vaccines are 'our way out' of pandemic

Sullivan said workers in hospitals, including doctors, nurses, medical staff and then everyone else there, will likely receive the first doses, followed by first-responders — police, firefighters, EMTs.

Staff and residents in Montana’s long-term care facilities, where a high propensity of COVID deaths have occurred, are likely to be included in the first phase of vaccinations as well, Sullivan said. Companies like Walgreens and CVS could play roles in that.

It could be weeks before a second phase begins for another group of recipients, Sullivan said, including corrections officers, teachers and school staff and people working in agriculture, utilities and transportation.

“All of them have frequent contact with the public or they are critical to infrastructure,” Sullivan said. “If we had an outbreak at Metro Sewer (Butte’s wastewater facility), that wouldn’t be good.”

The next group will likely include those outside of long-term care facilities who are also at higher risk of serious complications or death from COVID-19. They would include adults with certain medical conditions and people 65 or older, Sullivan said.

Finally, vaccines would be available to everyone else. The timetables and specifics for each of those phases are not yet certain.