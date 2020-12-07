Sullivan: Coming vaccines are 'our way out' of pandemic

It could be months before everyone in Butte and Montana can get COVID-19 vaccines, and details about all next steps in the rollout are pending, but Butte-Silver Bow’s top health official believes a game-changer is about to unfold.
“I think it’s our way out,” said Health Officer Karen Sullivan. “I think it’s our way back to our lives as we knew it before February. I do feel like we’ll have our lives back and I’m hoping mid-2021 will be when all of that comes to fruition.”
Sullivan spoke to The Montana Standard on Monday, not long after Gov. Steve Bullock announced that an initial 9,750 vaccine doses could arrive in Montana next week for distribution to Montana’s major hospitals, including St. James Healthcare in Butte.
The first vaccines will go to health care workers at the major hospitals, and although a second shipment is expected within three weeks after that to be distributed to rural hospitals, some specifics on even that were yet to be worked out.
Adding to the uncertainty are leadership changes at the state and national level, with Republican Greg Gianforte becoming governor in Montana next month and Democrat Joe Biden becoming president. The changes are likely to affect vaccine policies, at least somewhat.
“But for now, they call it Operation Warp Speed,” Sullivan said. “We’re just finally glad that the ‘warp’ is finally here.”
Sullivan said workers in hospitals, including doctors, nurses, medical staff and then everyone else there, will likely receive the first doses, followed by first-responders — police, firefighters, EMTs.
Staff and residents in Montana’s long-term care facilities, where a high propensity of COVID deaths have occurred, are likely to be included in the first phase of vaccinations as well, Sullivan said. Companies like Walgreens and CVS could play roles in that.
It could be weeks before a second phase begins for another group of recipients, Sullivan said, including corrections officers, teachers and school staff and people working in agriculture, utilities and transportation.
“All of them have frequent contact with the public or they are critical to infrastructure,” Sullivan said. “If we had an outbreak at Metro Sewer (Butte’s wastewater facility), that wouldn’t be good.”
The next group will likely include those outside of long-term care facilities who are also at higher risk of serious complications or death from COVID-19. They would include adults with certain medical conditions and people 65 or older, Sullivan said.
Finally, vaccines would be available to everyone else. The timetables and specifics for each of those phases are not yet certain.
“While vaccine distribution is imminent, this is going to be a trickle at the beginning,” Sullivan said. “It’s going to be slow-going. It could be some months before the general population sees the vaccine.
“The Health Department’s role will be to ensure that the vaccine occurs in this community in an orderly fashion,” she said. “At some point it’s going to a community-wide distribution effort. I have not seen plans for that yet.”
In the meantime, Sullivan said, people should “not let their guard down” when it comes to practicing precautions such as wearing masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing and avoiding large crowds.
“We need to continue those for the foreseeable future so we can get this effort taken care of and get our lives back,” she said.
Sullivan said she is confident the vaccines will work and be as effective as advertised and she would have no problem “being first in line.”
“It’s going to be very important for people to get vaccinated and part of our role as this thing rolls out is talking to the community and educating the community about the efficacy of the vaccine and the importance of getting it,” she said.
