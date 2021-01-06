Sugar Loaf Lodge offers avalanche safety class

ANACONDA — Sugar Loaf Lodge on Mill Creek Road will offer a full-day intensive avalanche clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, at the lodge. The clinic will include information about proper gear, types of avalanches, terrain choices, impact of weather, digging a snow pit, using a beacon, probe and shovel, and much more.

The class is open to all snowmobilers, climbers, snowshoers and skiers. The morning classroom session will be held at Sugar Loaf Lodge and people will be heading out to a backcountry location for the field session. People need to bring the gear they have and if people need to borrow gear let them know and they will try and provide it. The field day is going to be in an area where people will need to bring their snowmobile, skis or snowshoes. When people sign up they need to let the coordinators know what they need.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The clinic sizes are being kept small for safety precautions and for a better learning experience. Also, there will be precautions in place for COVID-19 such as participants are required to wear face masks for indoor class sessions, six feet apart at all times and they will be cleaning all surfaces before and after class. Participants are encouraged to use their own gear and if any gear is borrowed they will be sanitizing it.