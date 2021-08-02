Successful first run: Organizers looking ahead to next year's Brawls and Kickstart Days

Butte’s first Brawls and Kickstart Days festival went off without a hitch Friday and Saturday, according to organizer Monty Klistoff.
“It went exceedingly successful,” Klistoff said, adding that the festival exceeded his expectations.
Klistoff expected about 1,500 people per day. He estimated that 2,800 people showed up both days. There were no fights in the crowd, it pulled in plenty of money, and people loved the events. Klistoff said that after the Friday fights, several people asked him if there would be more bare-knuckle boxing on Saturday.
“Any time you do an event, your goal is to leave everybody with a taste in your mouth that you still want more,” Klistoff said.
More is on the way. Klistoff, Bill Fisher and Levi Renz are already thinking about next year’s Brawls and Kickstart Days. They’re looking for a new venue, such as the fairgrounds or the Original Mine Yard. They might also expand the Depot festival area to accommodate more people.
“It’s safe to say we should double the crowd, if not more, next year,” Klistoff said.
Klistoff said that they plan to have the festival July 29-Aug. 1 next year. They want to recruit more vendors and hopefully will have enough workers to man the stalls. Five vendors pulled out this year because they were short-staffed, and several people commented they wished there were more food vendors, Klistoff said. They plan to have more activities and have been considering a rodeo.
“I’m just excited to be back doing what I love,” Klistoff said. He said it was “bittersweet” to have a successful festival like this when Butte has had so many festivals canceled in 2020 and 2021.
Klistoff said the best part of the festival for him was seeing how much the community loved and appreciated it, especially since some people told him he couldn’t pull something like this off in just a few months. The team only started planning in April.
“I put everything — my heart, blood, sweat, soul — in this event,” Klistoff said.