Substation upgrade requires planned outages for Twin Bridges and Sheridan area
Substation upgrade requires planned outages for Twin Bridges and Sheridan area

NorthWestern Energy is upgrading the Sheridan Substation, and as part of this work the following early morning power outages have been scheduled. These outages will only affect NorthWestern Energy customers.

Outages affecting all Twin Bridges area customers:

  • April 27 beginning at 2 a.m., lasting approximately 30 minutes.
  • April 30 beginning at 2 a.m., lasting approximately 30 minutes.

  • May 19 beginning at 2 a.m., lasting approximately 30 minutes.
  • May 19 beginning at 5 a.m., lasting approximately 30 minutes.

Outage affecting all Sheridan area customers:

  • May 19 beginning at 2 a.m., lasting approximately 3-hours.

An automated phone message will be sent to customers prior to the planned power outages.

The outages allow line crews to safely perform substation work. This project will enhance service reliability for the 1,400 customers in Twin Bridges and Sheridan served by the Sheridan Substation.

For more details, contact NorthWestern Energy Customer Contact Center at 888-467-2669.

