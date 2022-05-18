Substantial contributions made to Montana Folk Festival

Montana businesses have stepped up to meet and exceed the challenge grant made possible by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation in conjunction with Montana Resources for the 2022 Montana Folk Festival, returning to Butte July 8-10.

Recently, the Foundation, in partnership with Montana Resources, pledged $200,000 with a $100,000 grant and up to $100,000 additional dollars in support of the festival provided that Montana businesses match the award with their contributions.

Since Butte began hosting the National Folk Festival in 2008, the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation and Montana Resources have been a major supporter of the Montana celebration of traditional music, dance, arts, and cuisine.

"We are humbled by the strong support demonstrated by Montana businesses who have helped us to reach our goal to match the generous support from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation and Montana Resources," said George Everett of the Montana Folk Festival Executive Committee. "The festival could not continue without the support of our sponsors, and we are amazed by how strongly businesses have responded to help us match this challenge.”

The Foundation’s challenge and the match of other Montana businesses helps with the expenses of bringing some of the best traditional performers in the country to perform at the festival. Presently, Montana business sponsors, large and small, have responded to the matching grant challenge to help restart and sustain the event, which, due to the pandemic, was put on hold in 2020 and 2021.

“From the inception of this project in 2008, we saw the amazing success of the festival and its potential to help expand a wide array of cultural opportunities to not just Montanans but also the region and the nation while at the same time helping to build a large repeat tourism base for Montana,” said Mike Halligan, executive director of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.

Contributing businesses include BNSF, Butte Broadcasting, Campbell Investment Management, Clearwater Credit Union, Corette, Black, Carlson and Mickelson, PC, Tom and Janel Madrazo of Front Street Station, Glacier Bank, Healthlink Physical Therapy, Mile High Beverages, Montana Abstract & Title, Montana Honda Dealers (Leskovar Motors), NorthWestern Energy, Patagonia Dillon Outlet, Piccadilly Museum, Pioneer Technical Services, Steele's Furniture, Summit Beverage, The Montana Standard, Town Pump Corporation, Union Pacific, and Zip Beverage.

"The generosity and continued support of Town Pump, a statewide corporation with its headquarters and its roots in Butte, has put the icing on the cake,” said Everett. “Town Pump's match has ensured that we will meet and exceed the challenge this year.”

According to Mike McGivern, vice president of Montana Resources, his employees have missed having the festival, which was last staged in 2019.

“It will be great seeing our employees enjoy this event and knowing that their hard work helps to ensure its continued success,” he said.

This year’s lineup includes Sugaray Rayford, Cedric Watson and Bijou Creole from Louisiana, Springfield Exit from Virginia, Plena Es from Florida, Lakou Mizik, a Haitian Rara band from Haiti, and Hula Halau O’Lilinoe, a hula group from California, and The Pedro Giraudo Tango Ensemble, an Argentine Tango group from New York, among several others. For a full lineup, visit www.montanafolkfestival.com.

“All of the 390 employees at Montana Resources have missed having this event in our community for more than that past two years, and I will look forward to personally seeing it return myself,” said Mike McGivern, vice president of Montana Resources.

On-site sponsorship opportunities are still available for businesses to showcase their products and services to thousands of attendees at the festival. These benefits are described at www.montanafolkfestival.com, or for more details about remaining sponsorship opportunities, call 406-565-2249.

