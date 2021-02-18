Students return to Anaconda Job Corps Center

The Anaconda Job Corps Center has welcomed students back to its grounds.
The center stopped in-person instruction when the pandemic reared its ugly face in spring of 2020. Since November, the center has been bringing back its enrolled students one small group at a time. All students previously enrolled at the center were allowed back as of two weeks ago.
But new admission to the center’s programs — from forest service work, heavy equipment operation to welding — is still stalled, and the center is operating at 50% student capacity. There are currently 69 students and 65 staff members at the center.
Over the hiatus, the center conducted instruction remotely, but much of what the center instructs students ages 16-24 cannot be taught that way, said the center’s director, Ray Ryan.
Building and maintaining the infrastructure of society is hands-on work, after all.
“You can't really learn how to weld remotely. Or drive a bulldozer or anything like that," Ryan said.
The returned students live and receive instruction on campus. The program has yet to resume work in the local community due to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Returning to campus, the students were tested and required to quarantine for two weeks. Students are kept to small groups, and the center follows the other CDC guidelines for COVID as well, Ryan said.
The goal, Ryan said, is to have students trained and ready for the day they are able to put their skills to test in the community once again.
“Hopefully we can get out in the community, get out in the forest. Get our firefighters trained and everything. We hopefully will be ready to go by the time COVID passes,” Ryan said.
Bill Everett, Anaconda-Deer Lodge chief executive, praised the program and the return of its students.
“It's a vital part of our community,” Everett said. “Whether it's in the industrial arts or in the masonry, painting, culinary arts — they provide a lot of great training for kids who end up coming and being part of our community as well. So, a huge fan of the Job Corps.”
A year before the pandemic, the center’s future briefly looked to be in jeopardy.
According to a press release from U.S. Sen. Steve Daines’ office in 2019, the Trump administration at a point announced its intention to close nine Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers across the country and effectively privatize the program.
The announcement inspired quick reaction from Montana legislators.
In June of 2019, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., introduced the bipartisan Job Corps Protection Act to block the use of 2019 or 2020 federal government funds to close any Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers in the country. Daines, a Republican, co-sponsored the bill.
“Whether it is the businesses who rely on Job Corps or the students who graduate, we need everyone in this chamber, Republicans and Democrats, to make sure that we have Job Corps around for our next generation and the generations after,” Tester said at the time. “Without important resources like Job Corps, we are making it harder than ever for young people in rural areas to access the job training they need to succeed in the 21st century economy.”
“Montana’s CCC programs help create jobs and support our rural communities,” Daines said at the time. “Not only do they help drive our local economy, they support young Montanans with invaluable training in important fields including wildland firefighting and the trades.”
Additionally, Daines contacted former President Trump and told him not to close the Anaconda Job Corps Center, according to a press release from Daines’ office.
The situation was resolved and the center stayed open.
According to the press release, the Anaconda center provides high-paying jobs for Montanans — the average salaries at the site in 2019 were $37,000-$97-000, and the site contributes nearly $8 million annually to the Anaconda community when fully up and running.