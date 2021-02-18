Students return to Anaconda Job Corps Center

The Anaconda Job Corps Center has welcomed students back to its grounds.

The center stopped in-person instruction when the pandemic reared its ugly face in spring of 2020. Since November, the center has been bringing back its enrolled students one small group at a time. All students previously enrolled at the center were allowed back as of two weeks ago.

But new admission to the center’s programs — from forest service work, heavy equipment operation to welding — is still stalled, and the center is operating at 50% student capacity. There are currently 69 students and 65 staff members at the center.

Over the hiatus, the center conducted instruction remotely, but much of what the center instructs students ages 16-24 cannot be taught that way, said the center’s director, Ray Ryan.

Building and maintaining the infrastructure of society is hands-on work, after all.

“You can't really learn how to weld remotely. Or drive a bulldozer or anything like that," Ryan said.

The returned students live and receive instruction on campus. The program has yet to resume work in the local community due to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.