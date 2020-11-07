Students return Monday to Anaconda Junior/Senior High School

After two weeks of remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anaconda high school students will return to school on Monday.
The decision to open Anaconda Junior/Senior High School comes as Anaconda-Deer Lodge reports 107 active cases and Montana spikes to over 1,000 new daily cases. To date, the school has reported five positive cases to the Montana Department of Health and Public Services.
Parents and teachers are all too familiar with the dark side of remote learning— from the shortfall in academics to the stress on families’ mental health. But though strict precautions are in place — an isolated class structure limiting student exposure, regular disinfection of surfaces, and the requirement for students and teachers to wear masks at all possible times — some of those dropping their kids off and going to work at the school on Monday are not convinced it’s safe.
“I’m very disappointed at the people making these decisions. People are making very poor decisions,” Steven Mullens said of reopening the school. Mullens is the father of a special needs student he believes contracted the virus during summer-school in the building.
It’s painful but easy for Mullens to picture students rushing through the hall, touching doorknobs, and his 16-year-old son James touching his hands to his face.
The fact that many young people show only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all makes keeping track of infection in a school setting difficult, he said.
Along with other staff and parents who expressed concern about the school’s re-opening, Mullens believes teachers are doing everything they can to keep the school safe. In fact, his student has been taught in isolation at the school while most students have been learning remotely.
“It’s not the kids going to school. They will probably listen to teachers about masks, washing hands, but it’s the people they go home to. Are they doing this at home?” he said.
The Anaconda-Deer Lodge Health Department, parents and teachers have all identified the community role as critical to safety. As county Health Director Leigh Ann Holmes said, “The challenge remains to be before school and after school time.”
She said the once simple perks of youth are now dangerous: Halloween, parties, sleepovers.
“It’s hard to discourage that because we want kids to be kids,” she said. “But this won’t last forever.”
Returning students will be kept in pods and will eat together in their classroom. The temperature of every student will be taken daily, and if a student tests positive for COVID-19, the entire pod will immediately shift to a 14-day quarantine remote learning at home, and be offered testing for the virus. Different student groups will even use separate entrances to reduce cross-traffic.
But there is no perfect solution in these dire times, Holmes said. When she speaks of measures taken to keep teachers healthy at work, Holmes uses the word “preservation,” a sign of just how essential these workers have become.
As an example, the school earlier lost five janitorial staff to quarantine at once because they tested positive or were exposed to those who had. The janitorial staff are back, and the cleaning regimen remains strict, Holmes said.
The school district administration was encouraged to re-open the school as active cases in the county decreased by about 50 percent over the past two weeks. Holmes, who has been meeting with the district, is cautiously optimistic.
The decline in mental health is cited again and again as an effect of remote learning. Anaconda Junior/Senior High science teacher Kate Mattern is very sympathetic to that reality.
“Anaconda has had a lot of heartache lately with mental health issues and suicide and COVID-related deaths, and it’s been really hard,” she said. “For some students, this is their safe place and this is where their anchors are. When they don’t see positive interactions with students and teachers, it’s hard for those with depression not to feel alone and isolated.”
But to Mattern, opening the doors still isn’t safe. She said the majority of teachers expressed this to the district at a meeting a few weeks ago. Given a choice, her first priority is her students’ safety, but she can’t ignore the risk posed to staff.
“I would rather my students are safe, yes, but I also have a family that I have to go home to, and I don’t want to get them sick. I matter to someone too,” she said.
Many Anaconda parents believe a students’ need to go to school outweighs the current health risk. Parent Lisa Petritz has a high school student set to return on Monday.
“I’m not worried at all,” Petritz said. “My daughter needs to be in school. She’s a student that needs the hands-on learning. Online learning does not give her what she needs.”
Working in the medical field herself, Petritz is among the camp that sees community irresponsibility as the biggest threat to students, and believes students are still in the best hands at school.
“I believe our teachers are doing everything they can to stay safe and keep our kids safe. I really do,” she said.
Anaconda-Deer Lodge has suffered in this pandemic. Six have died, mass spreader events have occurred in the community, and 261 inmates and 114 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Montana State Prison next-door. Mullens, the concerned father of a special needs student, works at the prison.
The virus is on all sides, but the school district has the ultimate burden to choose what’s best for students. Yesterday, the district decided the best thing was to open the school’s doors.
Despite his reservations, Mullens has made his own choice after seeing how the school has operated over the last weeks while most students were learning remotely.
“Every kid I’ve seen leave that school this week has had a mask on, and temperature is taken every day. I’m going to send him to school on Monday and see what happens.”
