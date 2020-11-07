Students return Monday to Anaconda Junior/Senior High School

But there is no perfect solution in these dire times, Holmes said. When she speaks of measures taken to keep teachers healthy at work, Holmes uses the word “preservation,” a sign of just how essential these workers have become.

As an example, the school earlier lost five janitorial staff to quarantine at once because they tested positive or were exposed to those who had. The janitorial staff are back, and the cleaning regimen remains strict, Holmes said.

The school district administration was encouraged to re-open the school as active cases in the county decreased by about 50 percent over the past two weeks. Holmes, who has been meeting with the district, is cautiously optimistic.

The decline in mental health is cited again and again as an effect of remote learning. Anaconda Junior/Senior High science teacher Kate Mattern is very sympathetic to that reality.

“Anaconda has had a lot of heartache lately with mental health issues and suicide and COVID-related deaths, and it’s been really hard,” she said. “For some students, this is their safe place and this is where their anchors are. When they don’t see positive interactions with students and teachers, it’s hard for those with depression not to feel alone and isolated.”