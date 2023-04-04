Four students from the Reichle School in Glen were selected as winners of the Silver Bow Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution American History Essay Contest. Two students, fifth-grader Paityn Tarter and sixth-grader Sage Rhodes, went on to earn first place recognition in the state.

The two students also honored at the local level are seventh-grader Rylee and eighth-grader Faith Rognstad.

The essay contest, sponsored annually by DAR, is open all students in grades 5-8 in public, private, or parochial schools, including those who are homeschooled.

This year’s essay title was “If I Were a Delegate to the Second Continental Congress." Students were invited to imagine that they represented their colony as a delegate to the Second Continental Congress, which met between May 10, 1775 and March 1, 1781. This Congress was instrumental in shaping what became the United States of America. Students answered the questions of which colony they are from and what will be important for them to accomplish for their colony.

Silver Bow Chapter’s American History Chair Margaret Casolara commented, “This is my favorite DAR activity — engaging young people in American History in a meaningful way and seeing how much Reichle teachers like Leah Tucker-Helle and Becky Jensen encourage historically-minded students,” said Margaret Casolara, American history chair of the local chapter.