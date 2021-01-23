Student debater takes on the pandemic, political division

Student debaters are trained to look at both sides of issues like these.

“I think that one of the beauties of especially high school debate is that you're forced to argue both sides. So you have to take the sort of lens of that opposing view from the opposite side of the aisle,” O’Donnell said. “You get to express viewpoints that you might not necessarily agree with.”

Widening your lens doesn’t mean changing your core beliefs, but it sure makes it easier to get along with people who think differently.

"Definitely I'd say that that ability to look at two opposing viewpoints and understand where they're coming from is critical in political discussion, and seeing this mass increase of radicalization on both sides allows you to sort of take a middle ground in those circumstances. So you don't necessarily align yourself with red or blue, but more of a purple color where you see both sides of an issue. And then from that you draw your own conclusions,” O’Donnell said.

That’s what students of speech and debate practice every day. Along the way, O’Donnell learned lessons for people on both sides of issues to take away.