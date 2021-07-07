Strong afternoon, evening thunderstorm threat for southwest Montana

The National Weather Service in Missoula is warning of possible thunderstorms across much of western Montana Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday evening.

Winds in excess of 50 miles per hour are likely over Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Silver Bow, Beaverhead and Madison counties, a press release from NWS said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Frequent lightning is more likely over the higher terrain from Lost Trail eastward, if storms are able to develop into north-south lines, then frequent lightning is more likely in the lower terrain especially over Madison County.

A trace to 0.25 inches of rain is likely with higher amounts possible in the heaviest cores.

The weather service website shows a 50% chance of severe thunderstorms and wind in Butte and Whitehall, and a 60% chance in Anaconda.

Visit mso.media@noaa.gov or www.weather.gov/mso for more details.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0