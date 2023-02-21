Icy road conditions Tuesday morning led to a series of crashes along Interstate 90 and icy sidewalks in Deer Lodge sent at least one pedestrian to the hospital. The driver of the 18-wheeler pictured here was eastbound on I-90 near the City Center exit at Butte when he encountered in front of his rig another semi that had jackknifed. He said he did the best he could but solid ice on the highway caused him to leave the road. The crash caused a section of trailer to shear away. The Montana Highway Patrol detoured eastbound traffic to the City Center exit.