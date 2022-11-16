 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Streets around B-SB Courthouse closed Thursday due to TV filming

  • 0

Streets in and around the Butte-Silver Courthouse and Law Enforcement Building will be closed to vehicles on Thursday due to filming of the television show "1923,” and motorists are asked not to park on them.

The closures will affect Quartz, Alaska and Granite Streets from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and on Saturday, a section of Montana Street adjacent to the courthouse will be closed due to filming. The times might be adjusted depending on filming progress.

There will be foot-traffic and handicapped access to the courthouse from the Montana Street entrance on Thursday and an ADA van will be available on the corner.

Tony Adams and Gavin Derkatch break down the weekend's events around Butte as well as Cat-Griz
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
3

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The LaTrays were brothers in arms

The LaTrays were brothers in arms

Eight brothers of the LaTray family served in the U.S. Armed Services. Only one survives and he is proud of the family's contribution to the nation. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of crabs are on the move in Australia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News