Streets around B-SB Courthouse closed Thursday due to TV filming

Streets in and around the Butte-Silver Courthouse and Law Enforcement Building will be closed to vehicles on Thursday due to filming of the television show "1923,” and motorists are asked not to park on them.

The closures will affect Quartz, Alaska and Granite Streets from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and on Saturday, a section of Montana Street adjacent to the courthouse will be closed due to filming. The times might be adjusted depending on filming progress.

There will be foot-traffic and handicapped access to the courthouse from the Montana Street entrance on Thursday and an ADA van will be available on the corner.