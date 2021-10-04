Story of Honor: Reservist’s 3 ‘Rs’: Reliability, responsibility, remedies

Fisk’s interest in herbal remedies began when Liana was a child and suffering from a persistent cough. As a last resort, she gave Liana some cherry bark syrup.

“I gave her a teaspoon and the coughing stopped,” she recalled. “That was 20 years ago.”

While working as a physician assistant, Fisk began to recognize how some traditional medical treatments aren’t effective and can even cause harm. She began to research and adopt herbal remedies when appropriate in her treatment of patients.

That doesn’t mean she has abandoned western medicine. She hasn’t. But she is open to the potential efficacy of alternative treatments.

Her current job involves preparing soldiers for deployment. She works out of the National Guard Armory in Butte.

Fisk said her father, Kerry Donovan Yancey, did not disclose much to her about his three tours in Vietnam until he approached the end of his life.

She said he had battled for decades with the Veterans Administration for disability benefits tied to that service.

“He was angry, bitter,” Kimberly said. “I actually think the VA hastened his death.”