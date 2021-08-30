John Pellegrini’s father first trotted into the Deer Lodge Valley atop saddle and steed in the 1900s as a quintessential cattle drive cowboy. He had helped move a herd from Texas to Montana.

The family still has his six shooter and holster.

John’s father met Anna Johnston, married and stayed put. He served during the War to End All Wars, which wasn’t of course, but never left the United States during the war.

In October 1944, John Pellegrini, who was born in 1927, enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II and, like his father, never left the states.

For decades after the war, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves and has been a steadfast member of the American Legion in Anaconda.

Pellegrini is 93 years old and will soon turn 94. He was born and raised in Anaconda and graduated from Anaconda High School. He lives in a house that features a spacious yard for the east end of Anaconda. The bottling plant where he spent most of his working life is just across the street.

A widower, he remains sharp at 93. He smiles readily and laughs with apparent ease.

Pellegrini enlisted in the Army as American and Allied troops were making progress in both the Pacific and European theaters of war. A surprise German counterattack on Dec. 16 led to fierce fighting during what became known as the Battle of the Bulge.

The Army had plans for Pellegrini that kept him stateside.

It began with a test he and some other Anaconda High School students took.

“If you passed, they would send you to a college,” he recalled.

Pellegrini passed.

The Army sent him to the University of Idaho in Moscow. It seems they planned to start him on the path of becoming an engineer.

“We took trigonometry, we took sciences,” Pellegrini said.

On May 8, 1945, the Allies of World War II celebrated Victory in Europe Day, commemorating Germany’s unconditional surrender of its armed forces.

Later, the Army transferred Pellegrini and other engineering students to the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

And then the United States dropped nuclear weapons in August 1945 on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan and the war in the Pacific soon ceased.

“When the war ended, they abandoned the [engineer] program,” Pellegrini said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He returned to the regular Army and was stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington, where he helped train new recruits.

“They made me a squad leader,” Pellegrini said, smiling. “I was a 5-foot, 6-inch squad leader with 6-foot, 6-inch squad members.”

Next, the Army sent him to Fort Sam Houston in Texas.

“The temperatures got up in the 100s every day,” Pellegrini said. “They fed you salt pills and limited how much time you spent outside.”

But Pellegrini managed to spend time exercising with a man who shared his barracks.

“He was in the bunk next to mine,” he said.

Doak Walker played halfback for Southern Methodist University before being inducted into the Army in 1946. Pellegrini accompanied Walker for a few laps as the football player tried to stay in shape by running on a track.

“He couldn’t pronounce ‘Pellegrini’ so he called me ‘Murphy,’” Pellegrini recalled, laughing.

After Walker was discharged, he returned to play football at SMU. He had an especially stellar season in 1948.

“When I was home a year I picked up the sports section and saw that he’d won the Heisman Trophy,” Pellegrini said.

Walker later played in the NFL for the Detroit Lions and was inducted in 1986 into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In 1946, Pellegrini left the regular Army and transferred to the Army Reserves.

After his return to Anaconda he worked briefly at the Anaconda Co. smelter. He then landed a job with the Rocky Mountain Brewery and worked for that company or its successors, which focused on soft drinks, until retiring in 1992.

In July 1948, John married Norine Poli, a daughter of Pietro and Carlotta Poli. Norine grew up in Goosetown in Anaconda. The couple had two children, Jim and Nancy.

After Norine retired from her job at J.C. Penney, she worked to support her husband’s devoted volunteer service with the American Legion through a host of roles with the American Legion Auxiliary.

She died on Veterans Day 2011.

Pellegrini has served American Legion Post 21 in Anaconda as its commander. He has served also as commander of the American Legion of Montana and in a national vice commander role. He believes in the duty to honor veterans.

He left the Army Reserves in 1987.

“When you turn 60, they kick you out,” he said.

His rank when leaving was chief warrant officer 4.

Pellegrini said he enjoyed the regular Army and Army Reserves and his work with the American Legion.

“I met a lot of good people when I was in the service,” he said. “I’ve met a lot of good people in the Legion.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0