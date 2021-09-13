Story of Honor: Off to boot camp with a bathing suit

But Arneson persevered. Like her brother before her, she went in tough and stayed tough. As a child growing up with two brothers in Anaconda’s Goosetown, she played neighborhood pickup football with the boys. She grappled with them. She boxed under the tutelage of a coach.

“I wasn’t a girlie girl,” Arneson said, smiling.

Arneson was born in 1966. Her father was Gerald Ingvald Arneson, now deceased. Her mother is Patricia Sedminik.

Arneson’s journey toward enlisting in the Marines was influenced in part by older brother Jerry’s uniform.

“He came home in his dress blues,” Arneson said.

Some of her female Copperheads classmates went to college. Some took jobs after graduation.

“I just wanted to do something no one else was doing,” Arneson said.

She ended up at Parris Island instead of Camp Pendleton in California because there was no boot camp at the time for women at Camp Pendleton.

“We used to call the California Marines the Hollywood Marines,” she said.

Given that Arneson’s basic training began in December, she avoided the heat and humidity that can amplify the misery at Parris Island.