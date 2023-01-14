Story of Butte app launches new tour of Great Explosion of 1895

The Story of Butte website and app has launched a new tour on the Great Explosion of 1895, in commemoration of the 128th anniversary of the disaster.

The new series of articles about the 1895 explosion, written by archives staffer and Butte Historical Memorials board member Lindsay Mulcahy, tells the stories about the explosion and the firefighters who gave their lives in the effort to stop the blaze, as well as the current development of the memorial at the Butte Fire Department spearheaded by the non-profit Butte Historical Memorials. Historic photos accompany the articles.

Story of Butte, a joint project of Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization and the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, is a collection of geolocated, curated articles about Butte’s history. The free app is available in the Apple App and Google Play Stores, and the website can be accessed at storyofbutte.org.