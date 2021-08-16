Stories of Honor: 'You're safe. You'll get better'

Benney said images of the pain and suffering she encountered at close quarters have lingered and can be a source of distress.

“In all my years, I will never forget what I saw and what I heard,” she said. “So many injured. One 18-year-old boy, with his whole life ahead of him, on a Stryker frame, completely paralyzed for life. Another left completely blind. Countless amputations.”

Yet there were also moments that warmed the heart, she said.

A wounded soldier who was still able to walk exited the plane that flew him back to the United States, knelt and kissed the tarmac.

All of the wounded were profoundly grateful to be back in the U.S., she said.

Benney said the men talked about the life-and-death dilemma in Vietnam of not knowing who was friend or foe among many of the Vietnamese they encountered.

“They never knew who their enemy was,” she said. “They’d have a Vietnamese friend during the day and an enemy at night.”

Benney said many who’d served in combat in Vietnam also felt they’d fought with one hand tied behind their backs because of how domestic politics and geopolitics had constrained the U.S. effort.