Stories of Honor: 'You're safe. You'll get better'

Colleen Corbitt joined the U.S. Air Force in 1965 to see the world.
She wound up in Idaho.
She was assigned to Mountain Home Air Force Base. For one year. Birthing babies.
But then Corbitt was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in California. And the world came to her. Swathed in bandages and steeped in hurt.
The wounded from Vietnam arrived on stretchers. They required medical care at Travis Air Force Base to prepare for flights to base hospitals closer to their homes.
The medical staff greeting the wounded included Corbitt, a registered nurse born and raised in Butte and Walkerville.
One paralyzed young man arrived on a Stryker frame. Decades later, Colleen Corbitt Benney’s eyes still well with tears thinking about him.
Her care for these soldiers, Marines and sailors included attempts to address both their medical and emotional needs during their brief stay.
Benney, now 77 years old, said she tried to comfort the wounded by welcoming them home with her words: “It’s good to be home. You’re safe. You’ll get better.”
Colleen Corbitt was born in 1943 to John D. Corbitt and Betty Corbitt, both now deceased. John served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked for the Anaconda Company and the U.S. Postal Service. Colleen’s brother, Michael Corbitt, served 20 years in the U.S. Navy before retiring.
In February 1965, six months after graduating with a nursing degree from Carroll College, Colleen Corbitt entered the Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant.
Years later, she married James Benney.
She said she opted for the Air Force over the Navy after hearing she would have more direct patient care as an Air Force nurse.
“I chose to go into the military because I’ve always been very patriotic and I knew this experience would make me the best nurse I could be,” Benney said.
And, yes, she wanted to see the world.
The closest she came to an exotic locale during her two-year enlistment was as a passenger on an Air Force training flight to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska. On the return flight the plane lost an engine, requiring a return to Elmendorf for another aircraft.
At Travis AFB, Corbitt was assigned to the Casualty Staging Unit.
“Here is where I experienced firsthand the effects of war,” she said. “For the first six months, we received 100 patients per day.”
The wounded from the Vietnam War typically stayed only briefly at Travis AFB.
“Once stabilized, we prepared them for flights to bases closer to their homes,” Benney said. “I have tremendous respect for the flight nurses who cared for patients coming back from Vietnam. If I’d stayed in beyond my two years, I would have become a flight nurse.”
Benney said images of the pain and suffering she encountered at close quarters have lingered and can be a source of distress.
“In all my years, I will never forget what I saw and what I heard,” she said. “So many injured. One 18-year-old boy, with his whole life ahead of him, on a Stryker frame, completely paralyzed for life. Another left completely blind. Countless amputations.”
Yet there were also moments that warmed the heart, she said.
A wounded soldier who was still able to walk exited the plane that flew him back to the United States, knelt and kissed the tarmac.
All of the wounded were profoundly grateful to be back in the U.S., she said.
Benney said the men talked about the life-and-death dilemma in Vietnam of not knowing who was friend or foe among many of the Vietnamese they encountered.
“They never knew who their enemy was,” she said. “They’d have a Vietnamese friend during the day and an enemy at night.”
Benney said many who’d served in combat in Vietnam also felt they’d fought with one hand tied behind their backs because of how domestic politics and geopolitics had constrained the U.S. effort.
She left the Air Force in 1967 but stayed on as a civilian nurse at Travis AFB for a few years before working in obstetrics at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center in California.
She came home to Butte in 1976.
Benney then worked for St. James Healthcare in Butte for 26 years and subsequently for the Montana Chemical Dependency Center.
“I loved it there,” she said. “They called me ‘Grandma.’”
She retired in January 2020. Her daughter, Shauna Clark, works for the Butte School District.
Benney lives now with a mix of gratitude and grief for her time at Travis AFB.
“Although I have terrible, ongoing PTSD from my heart-wrenching experiences there, I would do it again in a heartbeat,” she said.