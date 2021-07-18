Stories of Honor: 'We were there for each other'

Bill Willing reminded his father that there was a war going on. But the lackluster student agreed that his life needed direction and focus. In March 1969, he joined the Army.

Neither he nor his father would have guessed that Bill Willing would end up flying 512 combat missions as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam with the 1st Aviation Brigade, 52nd Aviation Battalion, 170th Assault Helicopter Company. Or that worry would dog Fred Willing so persistently during his son’s deployment in Vietnam that his hair would turn white.

“Dad kept telling me, ‘Son, that war is going to be over before you get out of flight school,’” Willing recalled. “Nobody wanted me to go to war. My father just wanted me to go in the Army and set some goals.”

Bill Willing’s war included flying as an aircraft commander in gunships and as a co-pilot in the “slicks” that transported troops and provided medevac flights.

He fought for words when describing the bravery of the young pilots who regularly flew the slicks. They often set down in desperately dangerous landing zones to insert or extract troops and wounded soldiers.

The mantra was, “If we put you in, we’ll get you out,” Willing said.