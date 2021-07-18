Stories of Honor: 'We were there for each other'

Bill Willing traveled to Vietnam in 1970 comforted by the youthful illusion of invincibility. That faded during his first dry-mouthed taste of combat.
The Montana native was 21 years old and flying a Huey helicopter gunship for the U.S. Army. The chopper provided fire cover for other Hueys, known as “slicks,” that transported troops and served as air ambulances for Special Forces soldiers and Montagnard allies in Vietnam’s Central Highlands.
The gunship crew included Willing, as aircraft commander, a co-pilot, a door gunner and a crew chief. Armament aboard Huey gunships could include M60 machine guns, a Gatling-style mini-gun, rocket pods and more.
Willing’s crew was based at Kontum Airfield.
Earlier that day, Willing, who had been in Vietnam only briefly, had passed a “unit acceptance check ride” and was deemed competent for combat. His inspector, commenting on Willing’s performance, observed, “You did good enough to die today.”
That pithy comment nearly proved prophetic.
“Within 25 minutes there were bullets ripping through that helicopter,” Willing recalled.
Ground fire from soldiers of the North Vietnamese Army punctured the Huey as it joined the Battle of Dak Seang. Small shards of metal and Plexiglas embedded in Willing’s flesh.
During basic training and then flight training in Louisiana, Texas and Alabama, Willing could have been assigned to serve as a “grunt” in the infantry. But testing and performance put him on an aviation track.
“It seemed more glamorous,” Willing said during a recent interview at his home in Anaconda.
The sense of allure disappeared when reality dawned. Willing recognized how much the NVA and Viet Cong loved to target helicopters.
“I figured out that it was better to be in a foxhole surrounded by dirt than to be in the air, flying in an aluminum beer can,” he said.
William Charles Willing, now 73, was born in Glendive to Fred and Ila Willing. He was just a boy when his mother died. Fred later married Bernice Drake and both of them worked for Mountain Bell, a telephone company.
Bill lived in Glendive, Red Lodge, Havre, Great Falls and Helena as the family moved because of Fred Willing’s job.
Later, during Bill Willing’s first stab at college he opened more beers than books.
“I was partying,” Willing said.
Fred Willing was not amused. The World War II veteran’s letter was brief.
“Dear Son, Got your grades. Time you joined the Army. Love, Dad”
Bill Willing reminded his father that there was a war going on. But the lackluster student agreed that his life needed direction and focus. In March 1969, he joined the Army.
Neither he nor his father would have guessed that Bill Willing would end up flying 512 combat missions as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam with the 1st Aviation Brigade, 52nd Aviation Battalion, 170th Assault Helicopter Company. Or that worry would dog Fred Willing so persistently during his son’s deployment in Vietnam that his hair would turn white.
“Dad kept telling me, ‘Son, that war is going to be over before you get out of flight school,’” Willing recalled. “Nobody wanted me to go to war. My father just wanted me to go in the Army and set some goals.”
Bill Willing’s war included flying as an aircraft commander in gunships and as a co-pilot in the “slicks” that transported troops and provided medevac flights.
He fought for words when describing the bravery of the young pilots who regularly flew the slicks. They often set down in desperately dangerous landing zones to insert or extract troops and wounded soldiers.
The mantra was, “If we put you in, we’ll get you out,” Willing said.
He learned firsthand the truth of that code when he and his crew were shot down at night in southern Laos during a storm. Roughly 24 hours later, after running for miles, the men were rescued by a slick.
“We weren’t there to defend democracy. We were there for each other,” Willing said.
At times, stealthy NVA soldiers or Viet Cong would allow helicopters to unload troops and then blow the choppers out of the sky as soon as they lifted off – thereby stranding the troops, Willing said.
“Our job (in the gunship) was to provide fire cover for the slicks,” he said.
Willing’s voice faltered. His eyes filled with tears. The helicopter pilots became like brothers, he said.
“To this day, anybody who had the call sign of a ‘bikini slick’ I really respect,” he said. “To this day, I would surrender my life for any one of them. A lot of them died trying to save other crew members.”
“They flew through the bowels of hell and would never abandon anyone on the ground,” Willing said.
The nickname “bikini slicks” referenced the slicks pilots’ choice of a cartoonish illustration for their choppers. They chose a representation of Little Annie Fanny, a buxom young blonde whose image dominated a comics series in Playboy magazine for many years.
Yet the gunships were targets too.
“In a gunship, the only time you flew was when something was wrong,” Willing said, providing fire support when U.S. forces were engaged with the enemy.
To try to unwind, helicopter crews built an officers club out of wooden boxes used to transport rockets to the base to arm the gunships. Enlisted men were welcome.
“I got drunk every night so I could face the next day,” Willing said.
On some missions the gunship became covered in Agent Orange — the defoliant intended to eliminate enemy cover as well as the agricultural crops that fed them — when providing gun cover for the planes spraying the chemical. Willing believes the prostate cancer he developed years later is linked to that toxic exposure.
Willing left Vietnam in 1971 and returned to the U.S.
His service in Vietnam earned him a host of medals. They included, among others: the Silver Star; Legion of Merit; Distinguished Flying Cross; Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster; and Purple Heart.
Willing politely declined to discuss the circumstances linked to the medals or the wounds associated with the Purple Heart.
“War is horrifying. I didn’t do anything anybody else would not have done,” he said.
Willing often feels the burden of survivor’s guilt. Of the 178 men in his unit, 55 were killed.
“I think about the young men whose backs I came home on,” he said. “They didn’t get to say wedding vows. They didn’t get to go to a child’s high school graduation.
“I wonder, ‘Did I do them right?’” he said.
After Vietnam, Willing joined the Montana Army National Guard. He accepted a direct commission and became a 2nd Lieutenant.
He rose through the ranks and become a colonel. He retired as a Master Army Aviator after 38 years of military service.
In 2007, Willing and his wife, Nonnie Siegle, an Anaconda native, built a house on the Smelter City’s western edge. They created a tranquil refuge in the home’s expansive and leafy back yard. It features a trickling creek and a high fence for privacy.
Yet even this sanctuary cannot always keep Vietnam at bay.
Willing said symptoms of PTSD, including nightmares, have seemed to worsen as he’s aged.
“We got no help when we came home from Vietnam,” he said.
A counselor with experience in combat has provided important support, Willing said.
He said he strives to keep busy and honor the men who didn’t come home alive through service to other veterans. Willing was active, for example, in the work that brought the Southwest Montana Veterans Home to Butte.
“I’m still trying. That’s the only thing I can tell myself.”