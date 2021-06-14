Stories of Honor: 'We were a Navy family'

Buck Loomis’ pockets bulged with silver dollars as a young teen when he helped bus tables at the Rocky Mountain Café in Meaderville. Inebriated diners tipped him generously.
His mother, Delores, worked as a cook at the restaurant, which was renowned nationally for enormous and enormously tender steaks. Famous journalist and TV panelist Dorothy Kilgallen was among the diners who raved about the food and the modest prices.
Of course, the Berkeley Pit ultimately devoured Meaderville and the Rocky Mountain Café. Yet Buck Loomis already had been smitten by restaurant work and this predilection would serve him well in the years ahead.
Born in Fort Benton in 1940, Buck Loomis was a child when his family moved to Butte. His father, Leal, who had been a rancher and celebrated saddlemaker, went to work for the Anaconda Co. smelter. Leal built saddles for rodeo greats Casey Tibbs and Bill Linderman, his son said.
During a recent interview at Mr. Hot Dogs, Buck Loomis’ most recent Butte restaurant, Loomis, now 80, said he attended Butte High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1957. Two of his brothers, Dean and Garner, also served in the Navy. It seemed like the thing to do, Buck Loomis said.
“We were a Navy family,” he said, with a smile and a shrug.
Loomis rode the train to Seattle and then traveled by train to San Diego and the Naval Base there for boot camp. He said the train ride away from home stirred just a wisp of anxiety.
“A little bit, but not really,” he said. “You’re 17. You’re not scared of anything.”
He served after boot camp at the Naval Base in San Francisco.
He was assigned next to the U.S. Naval Base at Guam, one of the Mariana Islands in the western Pacific that saw bloody fighting between U.S. forces and Japanese soldiers during the summer of 1944.
Loomis does not remember the name of the ship that transported him from San Diego to Guam but recalls that he never once felt seasick.
He arrived in Guam during a time of relative peace in the region for the United States. The Korean War had ended unofficially in 1953 with an armistice. The U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War had yet to escalate.
Loomis served on a floating dry dock that repaired Navy ships. He also was a member of a crew on a tugboat and duties included ferrying food and missionaries to outlying islands.
He said he never really felt in danger.
“I saw the typhoons come through but we just buckled down and rode them out,” he said.
Many people schooled in the recapture of Guam from the Japanese in 1944 know that some Japanese soldiers hid out in the island’s jungle long after the fighting ceased.
In May 1960, Sgt. Masashi Ito finally surrendered. The war with Japan had ended in August 1945 after the U.S. dropped nuclear weapons on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
“A couple of the Japanese surrendered while I was there,” Loomis recalled.
However, the longest holdout was Shoichi Yokoi, a former sergeant in the Imperial Japanese Army, who wasn’t discovered on Guam until 1972, well after Loomis had left the Navy and returned to Butte. News reports quoted the former Japanese soldier as being afraid to come out of hiding because he and others had been trained “to prefer death to the disgrace of getting captured alive.”
Another memorable happening during Loomis’ time on Guam involved being part of a crew providing logistical support and supplies to the expedition seeking to complete a record-setting dive. The bathyscaphe Trieste and its two hydronauts descended in January 1960 to the deepest part of the ocean.
Jacques Piccard and Naval officer Don Walsh dove inside the Trieste about 7 miles into the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench. The descent took nearly five hours.
Loomis said this was an exciting time.
He said he generally enjoyed his time on Guam, tolerating its marine tropical climate.
“It was hot but I was younger,” he said. “I probably wouldn’t like it now.”
The Navy was by the book, he said, requiring sailors to keep their living quarters and appearance shipshape and squared away.
“It was old school,” Loomis said.
For someone who grew up spending time in a restaurant with a national reputation, the Navy food was sometimes hard to stomach.
“I was used to good food,” he said, smiling.
Loomis left the Navy in 1961, discharging from the San Diego Naval Base.
“I didn’t want to make a career out of the Navy,” he said. “I bought a lime green 1955 Ford convertible and drove back to Butte. I paid $500 for it.”
After working for a time for the Anaconda Co., Loomis launched a long and ongoing career in the hospitality industry. He worked in or owned bars and restaurants in Butte, Helena, Ketchum, Idaho, and Dillon before returning to Butte.
He said his Dillon restaurant, the Bannack House, once made sandwiches for former President Jimmy Carter when Carter was visiting and fly fishing Poindexter Slough. Carter himself was a Navy man, having graduated in 1946 from the U.S. Naval Academy.
Carter later wrote about Poindexter Slough: “It was classical dry-fly fishing of the most exciting kind: deep clear water, large and wary fish, small flies hatching, long and delicate leaders a necessity.”