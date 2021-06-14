Stories of Honor: 'We were a Navy family'

“A little bit, but not really,” he said. “You’re 17. You’re not scared of anything.”

He served after boot camp at the Naval Base in San Francisco.

He was assigned next to the U.S. Naval Base at Guam, one of the Mariana Islands in the western Pacific that saw bloody fighting between U.S. forces and Japanese soldiers during the summer of 1944.

Loomis does not remember the name of the ship that transported him from San Diego to Guam but recalls that he never once felt seasick.

He arrived in Guam during a time of relative peace in the region for the United States. The Korean War had ended unofficially in 1953 with an armistice. The U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War had yet to escalate.

Loomis served on a floating dry dock that repaired Navy ships. He also was a member of a crew on a tugboat and duties included ferrying food and missionaries to outlying islands.

He said he never really felt in danger.

“I saw the typhoons come through but we just buckled down and rode them out,” he said.