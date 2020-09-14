Stories of Honor: 'We fixed a lot of bullet holes'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The day after he graduated from high school in 1966, John Aspholm went to work for the Anaconda Copper Mining Company at the Washoe Smelter.

He started on the surface gang, then in the winter moved to the zinc plant, where molten zinc was cast into anodes. His job was to pick up the molds with tongs as they cooled, and dump out the 50-pound zinc anodes and stack them.

"We used to have races," Aspholm remembers. "We had a set number we had to produce every shift, and once you hit that number, you were done."

He liked the work, but in the summer of 1967, his life changed dramatically.

There was a strike at the smelter, and he realized that he was going to need to fulfill his military obligation sometime, so he volunteered for the draft, which meant he was moved basically to the front of the line of draftees.

He was hoping to learn useful skills in the Army, so while he was at basic training at Fort Lewis, Washington, he signed a year-long extension to his hitch in exchange for a promise to be taught welding.

Boot camp completed, he headed for airframe repair school at Fort Eustis in Virginia.