Stories of Honor: Walkerville's Will O'Neill served as an MP in Korea

"I got drafted in May 1953," he said. "I asked, 'What about the Navy?' and they said, 'You've been drafted. You're going to the Army or you're going to prison.' And actually it was better, because it was a two-year hitch instead of four."

He went to Fort Lewis in Washington for basic training, joining a group of the Illinois National Guard who happened to be going through at that time.

"They would keep us up until 3 or 4 in the morning, and then we had to get up at 6," he said. "If a guy fell asleep, guys on either side were ordered to elbow him in the ribs."

From there he went to MP training at the Presidio in San Francisco and Fort Baker across the bay in Sausalito with the 505th Military Police Battalion. After two months of training, he was sent to Camp Stoneman in Pittsburg, California, where troops were staged for travel to Korea during the Korean War.

His trip to Korea was aboard the USS General John Pope, a massive troop transport ship that carried 5,000 men, sleeping in bunks stacked three high.