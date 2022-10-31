Stories of Honor: Surviving Germans, storms, stopes and Butte's rowdy taverns

Sailors who manned the unwieldy, flat-bottomed and seasick-inducing LSTs quipped that the abbreviation should stand for “Large Slow Target.”

Frank Hock worked as a motor machinist in the engine room of an LST (Landing Ship, Tank) that lumbered ashore on Utah Beach and Omaha Beach on D-Day. He is quick to emphasize that the worst of the carnage was over on Omaha Beach when his LST arrived.

“We weren’t the first guys in or I wouldn’t be talking to you,” Hock said during a recent interview at his Butte home. “But we saw a lot of them go under.”

Now 97 years old, Hock marvels that he has lived as long as he has.

“How I survived, I don’t know,” he said, shaking his head.

Given his life history, wondering about his longevity seems like a reasonable ponder.

He survived World War II, serving both in the European theater and the Pacific. He enlisted at age 17 and received training for service aboard an LST.

Hock was ordered to Pittsburgh to crew LST-46, commissioned in November 1943.

“Many liberties here and McKeesport, an all-night town,” Hock wrote later. “Somehow made the local brig on liberty with the boatswain's mate. Our good Captain came and took us to the ship.”

His feet stayed dry when his LST-46 crossed the Atlantic Ocean in a convoy attacked by German U-boat submarines.

“One LST behind us went up and we had to keep going and watch it burn and sink,” Hock said, because stopping would create a ready target for the U-boats.

He lived through “Exercise Tiger,” a disastrous amphibious landing training exercise in the English Channel shortly before the D-Day invasion. The training was bloodied by friendly fire and attacked by German E-boats. More than 700 Allied soldiers or sailors died because of blast injuries, burns, drowning or hypothermia.

On D-Day, LST-46 loaded U.S. Army troops for transport to Normandy.

“When morning came, all you could see was ships and the sky full of bombers and fighter planes — a steady hum,” Hock wrote later.

Later, in the wake of D-Day, he endured helping an Army doctor cut off a soldier’s foot, which Hock placed in a coffee can and dropped overboard.

He kept his cool, armed with a Thompson machine gun, guarding sullen German prisoners being transported in the LST.

“There would be maybe 200 or 300 down there and I would go in the middle of them and I wondered if they could not just jump me, but they seemed to be tired of the war, anyway,” Hock recalled.

“One [German] officer who was shot in the ass demanded special treatment so I put him over with some low enlisted men who hated him and he stayed still after that,” Hock wrote.

In August 1944, Hock’s landing craft participated in the Allied invasion of Southern France. The vessel went in during the first wave and drew a lot of small arms fire.

Later, Hock was ordered to the Pacific, where the U.S. and Allies were preparing for what was destined to be a profoundly bloody amphibious invasion of Japan.

He was crew on a Landing Ship Medium (Rocket), or LSM(R). The crew enjoyed shore leave in Panama City.

“Had to go with the Captain and a truck to get most of the crew out of the brig for disturbing the peace of this city,” Hock wrote later. “The Captain told them to leave his men alone.”

Once Hock and the ship he was aboard reached the Pacific they participated in numerous training exercises in preparation for invading Japan — which the military and politicians knew would lead to a horrific loss of life.

President Harry Truman made the decision to drop atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki and Japan surrendered.

“We didn’t expect any of those rocket [landing craft] to survive the initial invasion,” Hock said. “Truman stopped the war with the bombs and he saved my ass.”

After the war, he survived working in the engine room of a ship hauling ore in the Great Lakes, infamous for ship-sinking storms.

In 1946, Hock and the woman he’d married, Jennie Klun Hock, heard jobs could be had at a shipyard on the Pacific Coast. They traveled by bus, each toting a single suitcase. During a stop in Billings they met a man who told Frank there were mining jobs in Butte.

They stopped in the Mining City, intending to stay just long enough to make some traveling dough.

Hock subsequently survived laboring in underground copper mines in Butte. He worked at the Travona, the Mountain Con, the Belmont and Orphan Girl. He quit when an X-ray revealed incipient lung disease.

He survived running or owning bars in Butte when rowdy miners considered heavy drinking a necessary outlet, when bar brawls were not uncommon and domestic disputes sometimes involved gunfire and cigarette smoke made the room appear to be wrapped in gauze.

“There were fights every night,” Hock said.

Hock’s time in the tavern business included stints at the Big 4 Bar, the Ocean Bar and the COD, which he owned. No one seemed to know whether COD was an acronym for Cash On Delivery or Come On Down, Hock said.

The Anaconda Co. bought the bar because they wanted to mine beneath it, he said.

“You made good money running a bar but you had to stay about half-drunk to do it,” Hock said, smiling.

Frank William Hock was born during the summer of 1925 in Crosby, Minnesota. His father, Edward Christian Hock, who worked as a chemist for steel mines, died when Frank was 11 years old.

Hock never liked school. After the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941, he, like many other young men in the United States, wanted to join the fight. With a buddy, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

Hock’s brother, John Henry Hock, also served during World War II. He joined the Air Force and became a tail gunner and belly gunner on a B-17. He had several close calls but survived.

John Hock’s life after the war included time in Butte, working in the mines or with his brother at the COD Tavern. He clearly led a peripatetic and colorful life.

Frank wrote that his brother once “had a traveling lady friend … until she thought maybe it was time to go back to her husband.”

After selling the COD, Hock worked a variety of jobs and was in the home improvement business in Minnesota and Colorado before returning to Butte.

“I like Butte,” he said. “There’s no place like Butte."

Jennie died in August 2014. She and Frank had two boys, Wayne and Michael. Michael is a Vietnam era veteran who served with the Old Guard 3rd Infantry in Washington D.C. Wayne is a lifelong Butte resident who owned and operated an auto repair business.

Hock was asked about the characterization of Hock’s demographic cohort by Tom Brokaw and others as the Greatest Generation.

“I don’t know that we were the Greatest Generation. We were no greater than any other generation that went to war.”