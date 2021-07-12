The draft notice arrived just days after Clarence Haugan graduated from Eastern Montana College.

The year was 1966. The Vietnam War was raging and becoming more and more unpopular in the United States. This was especially true on college campuses, where students sometimes torched their draft cards.

Haugan weighed his options. Like many other draft eligible young men at the time, he felt ambivalent about ending up in Vietnam.

That would change. He would later serve voluntarily in Vietnam. He traveled there as a non-combatant yet his six months in an increasingly perilous Saigon nearly got him killed.

He left Vietnam in 1969 beset with wondering about U.S. involvement there. That grappling has continued.

Today, Haugan, 78, lives in Butte with his dog, Gnome Chompsky, a corgi/border collie mix. The retired educator and school psychologist has self-published three books. One includes poems titled “Saigon Zoo 1969” and “An Addiction,” with the latter describing returning to the U.S. with a craving for chaos.

Haugan recently shaved his white beard after his granddaughter, June, concluded it provided ready traction for tiny fists.

Before graduating from college, Haugan had applied to join Volunteers in Service to America, or VISTA, a poverty-fighting organization first envisioned by President John F. Kennedy as a domestic alternative to the Peace Corps.

But Haugan’s summons from Uncle Sam arrived before an answer from VISTA.

With a college degree, he sought enlistment in officer candidate school in either the U.S. Air Force or U.S. Navy. But his eyesight was poor enough then to preclude admission.

Ultimately, he joined the Air Force as an enlisted man.

“I think I probably fit in better with the enlisted men than the officers, anyway,” Haugan said.

A son of ranchers Clarence and Dorothy Haugan and a graduate of Fromberg High School, the youthful Haugan became the first member of the family to attend college and the first to join the military.

With delayed enlistment, he entered the Air Force in October 1966.

“They gave me three months to party and fool around, which I did,” he said, smiling.

Haugan completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. Testing suggested he might be a good fit for the military journalism school at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana. Students from other branches attended too.

One of Haugan’s roommates was Gustav Hasford, an eccentric U.S. Marine.

“We had inspection every morning,” Haugan recalled. “He wore his dress uniform to bed every night to be ready for inspection. He’d use a flashlight and wrote poetry and other stuff under his blankets. Somehow, he would pop out of bed in the morning and look presentable.”

Hasford served as a combat correspondent during the Vietnam War. Later, his semi-autobiographical novel, “The Short-Timers,” published in 1979, served as the basis for film director Stanley Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket,” released in 1987.

Kubrick and Hasford apparently clashed while collaborating on a screenplay with former Vietnam War correspondent Michael Herr, author of the acclaimed “Dispatches.”

“Kubrick didn’t want Gustav around,” Haugan said.

After Fort Benjamin Harrison, Haugan served in Iceland at the Naval Air Station Keflavik, where he wrote articles for The White Falcon, the station’s newspaper.

Following a year there, he transferred to the Lowry Technical Training Center in Colorado. He worked for the base newspaper, “The Lowry Airman.”

“In early 1969 I learned that the Air Force was looking for volunteers to teach English to the Vietnamese Air Force in Vietnam,” Haugan recalled. “This was an attempt to prepare the Vietnamese Air Force for training as pilots and weapons mechanics in the U.S.”

The language schooling was one strategic gambit by the U.S. in its Vietnamization campaign, Haugan said, with the goal of turning over the fighting to South Vietnamese forces.

“It was part of the effort to get us out of Vietnam,” he said.

Haugan was intrigued.

“My editor agreed to let me go, providing that I would write articles about my experience upon my return,” he said.

Haugan received training at the Air Force Language School in San Antonio, Texas. He then flew to Saigon in early 1969 to teach.

“Even though I had joined the Air Force to avoid going to Vietnam, I ended up volunteering to go teach there,” he said. “I was real curious about Vietnam. I went over there to learn what was going on.”

Haugan lived in Saigon in an old hotel. He taught in Cholon in a building modified to be the Dong Khanh Language School.

He worked to teach basic English to the young men — he describes them now as “kids” — with the plan that they’d then travel to the U.S. for additional training.

“As brutal as Vietnam was, a lot of them didn’t want to come to the U.S.,” Haugan said.

He was convinced many intentionally failed tests to avoid training in the United States. Loyalty to family and country seemed to beat out traveling to America, he said.

Haugan said two of the students became good friends.

They did what they could to protect him when the school was attacked on August 7, 1969.

Accounts of the attack reported that the Viet Cong had packed a small vehicle with explosives and planted additional explosives at the site. The subsequent blasts killed Vietnamese civilians and Vietnamese air force personnel and, according to an account in the Stars and Stripes newspaper, also injured U.S. Airmen, Vietnamese air force personnel, civilians and Thai servicemen.

The numbers of the dead and injured varied according to the source.

The Stars and Stripes reported, “It was the most serious terrorist act in Saigon this year.”

Neither Haugan nor his nine students were injured even though their classroom was close to the primary blast.

Haugan said there were different theories about the Viet Cong’s motive. For one thing, the language school was a clear symbol of American imperialism. For another, as the U.S began edging toward exiting the war, the Viet Cong attack was likely intended to accelerate the process, Haugan said.

The attack did not stop the teaching.

Haugan completed his six-month tenure in Vietnam and returned to Lowry Air Force Base.

“Some of my students wrote me letters after my return to the States, but the fall of Saigon ended all communication with them. I often wonder what became of these guys. We had become close friends.

“I never did write articles about my experiences in Vietnam,” Haugan said. “Overall, our presence there was confusing. Saigon at that time was dangerous and chaotic, probably similar to stereotypes of Dodge City or Tombstone back in the Wild West.”

Haugan left the Air Force in 1970 after serving four years and returned to Billings. He went back to school as a student on the GI Bill and earned a master’s degree in school counseling in 1976. In the years that followed he taught school or worked as a school psychologist in Montana, Wyoming and Valdez, Alaska.

Two of his three children, daughter Piper Haugan and son Tor Haugan, studied journalism and Piper once worked at The Montana Standard. Another son, Laif Haugan, lives and works in Missoula.

Clarence Haugan’s self-published works include “An Ordinary Work of Art,” which he describes as a booklet of brief poems. He writes that all proceeds from the booklet’s sales will be donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which says it is dedicated to “honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.”

Haugan left Vietnam in 1969 still searching for answers to questions about the war.

“I’ve read almost everything that’s come out about Vietnam. I’m still perplexed by the whole thing.

“A few things I learned: Most importantly, even though there was a language barrier, and a cultural barrier, people are pretty much alike wherever you are.”

