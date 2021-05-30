Stories of Honor series enters 3rd year

With the Memorial Day article on Hank Beckman, who served with the U.S. Army Air Corps at the dawn of the nuclear age, The Montana Standard begins its third series of local veteran profiles.

After this kickoff, the Stories of Honor will run every Monday between Memorial Day and Veteran's Day, as they have for the past two years.

The 52 Stories of Honor already completed shine a spotlight on local veterans of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, all of the Gulf conflicts, and the periods in between.

The purpose of the series is simple: To honor veterans of all ages, branches of service and duties.

But the benefits of the series are many. The stories help inform the community about the service performed by men and women in their midst, and make clear the incredible value of that service. And the stories are, without exception, inspiring.

To complete the third year of Stories of Honor, we'll be relying on our readers to help us find deserving veterans to profile.