Stories of Honor: Retired Butte doctor recalls time in America's 'Forgotten War'

Shortly after James Patterson started his service as a doctor in the U.S. Army in 1949, he was sent to Japan, a nation the United States had defeated in World War II and was working to reshape and rebuild.
As an internist there, he routinely saw patients who were either foreign diplomats or their family members.
“I had French, Italian, German patients,” he said. One was from China, where evening meals have more social significance, especially when guests are involved.
“The patient’s family invited me for dinner. It lasted four hours,” Patterson said, smiling.
That lifestyle vanished abruptly in late June 1950 when troops from communist North Korea invaded South Korea.
The U.S. military swung into action quickly with air, sea and land forces, 16 other nations sent soldiers and support, and a “police action” was underway that would ultimately claim more than 140,000 American casualties, including nearly 37,000 killed. It has been called the "Forgotten War," in part because it received scant public attention compared to World War II and the Vietnam War.
Just days after the fighting began, Patterson was in Pusan (now called Busan), a port city on the southern tip of South Korea, at a large school that had been hastily turned into a hospital.
“We were working 12-hour shifts and we spent the whole time in surgery, that whole 12 hours,” Patterson said. In just one of those shifts, he said, “we took care of 50 casualties.”
Patterson says his memory isn’t so great at 98, but during a sit-down visit at his house in Butte’s lower west side, his recollections were sharp and his fondness for the place he’s called home for more than 60 years was clear.
His military career was over by the fall of 1951, an exit hastened by his contracting hepatitis, and after residency at a veterans hospital in Los Angeles and practice as a rheumatologist at a San Diego hospital, he and his wife, Meryl, looked north.
He wanted to go into general practice and at the time, there were advertisements for general practitioners in Rapid City, South Dakota and in Butte, so he visited both.
“In South Dakota — this was in August — it was 100 degrees, and it was a big hospital, a beautiful hospital,” Patterson said. “Then I flew into Butte. It was green and the weather was nice.”
And it was hoppin’.
“You’d go to the Finlen Hotel and it was jumping up and down,” he said. “They had a singer from New York … and he was singing and I said, ‘Wow, this is a rip-roaring town.’”
So he and Meryl moved here with their two young children and Patterson went to work at the Murray Clinic in Uptown Butte. He and other physicians there eventually pooled enough money to build offices that are now near St. James Healthcare.
But his first years of learning to be a doctor, then becoming one, were in many ways paved by America’s war-time needs.
Patterson was born in Woodward, Oklahoma in 1923, and a few years later, his father, James Patterson Sr., moved the family to Duncan, Oklahoma, where he often made house calls in a horse and buggy and in 1928, built a 60-room hospital.
The younger Patterson graduated from Duncan High School in 1941 and was in college that year when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. He wanted to join the Army then but they told him no, he was in pre-med and they needed doctors.
The need was so great, Patterson said, he was allowed to move on to medical school after a few years in college without an undergraduate degree.
“I don’t have a B.S. degree,” he said. “I was really happy (then) because I was taking German — they required a foreign language — and I was having a hell of a time with it.”
He was in a medical internship in San Diego in 1948 when he met Meryl, and after just three months, they got married and were together for 65 years until she died in 2013.
Patterson returned to Duncan and practiced with his father for six months, and even though World War II had been over for a few years, he felt obligated to serve, so he volunteered for the Army.
After completing an exam at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, he was flown to Washington D.C. and was at Walter Reed Hospital for only 10 days when he was sent to Japan, where his wife joined him. Korea was on the horizon.
The U.S. and Soviet Union had agreed in August 1945 to divide Korea in half for administrative purposes. The north fell under communist control, led by Kim Il-sung, and its army poured across the 38th Parallel on June 25, 1950.
The South Korean army managed to stave off a total collapse but only with help from the U.S., which quickly deployed three divisions from Japan, and U.N. forces. In the opening weeks, the South Korean, U.S. and U.N. forces were pushed to a perimeter around Pusan.
“We arrived there without anything,” Patterson said. “We didn’t have any ambulances. We didn’t have anything to take care of the casualties.”
Many of the wounded arrived by train in freight cars late at night.
“There were six of us on the surgery team and we’d work on them and get done, sometimes around mid-morning, and of course, the front got closer,” he said.
At one point the defensive perimeter was only 28 miles from Pusan and everyone could hear the guns. Wounded started coming in by ambulance and helicopter, and there was little time for anything else but surgeries and sleep.
“We set up two surgery teams for head, belly and chest and then things really got going and they were coming in constantly,” Patterson said. “We would go to bed, get up, do the surgeries, go to bed.”
The teams saved a lot of lives, but every day, there were soldiers who didn’t make it.
“Unfortunately, you have to block it out of your mind,” he said.
Those who did make it were rarely seen again by members of the surgical teams.
“They were taken care of by nurses. Thank God for them,” Patterson said. “Speaking of nurses, I personally feel that they are the family doctor of the future, and they’ll be damn good at it.”
The U.S., U.N. and South Korean forces started driving the enemy back and in late September, U.S. forces made an amphibious assault at Inchon behind enemy lines, recaptured Seoul and for a time, turned the tide of the war.
The bloodshed continued for two more years, however, until the war ended with an armistice in July 1953.
Patterson practiced as a physician until 1984, and after that, he and Meryl spent lots of time traveling. They visited every state, made six trips to Europe and took several cruises. One was 53 days around South America, another 93 days around the world.
During his career, he and Meryl set up a charitable trust that grew over the years as part of their investment portfolio. In March 2018, St. James Healthcare announced that Patterson had made a “generous donation” to the hospital’s foundation.
The money was used to establish a “Greatest Need Endowment” to enhance the hospital’s mission through new programs, equipment and programs. He has also provided scholarship money to help nursing students at Montana Tech.
“The Lord has been good to us and He said to share,” Patterson said.