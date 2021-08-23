Stories of Honor: Retired Butte doctor recalls time in America's 'Forgotten War'

At one point the defensive perimeter was only 28 miles from Pusan and everyone could hear the guns. Wounded started coming in by ambulance and helicopter, and there was little time for anything else but surgeries and sleep.

“We set up two surgery teams for head, belly and chest and then things really got going and they were coming in constantly,” Patterson said. “We would go to bed, get up, do the surgeries, go to bed.”

The teams saved a lot of lives, but every day, there were soldiers who didn’t make it.

“Unfortunately, you have to block it out of your mind,” he said.

Those who did make it were rarely seen again by members of the surgical teams.

“They were taken care of by nurses. Thank God for them,” Patterson said. “Speaking of nurses, I personally feel that they are the family doctor of the future, and they’ll be damn good at it.”

The U.S., U.N. and South Korean forces started driving the enemy back and in late September, U.S. forces made an amphibious assault at Inchon behind enemy lines, recaptured Seoul and for a time, turned the tide of the war.

The bloodshed continued for two more years, however, until the war ended with an armistice in July 1953.