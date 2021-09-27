Ralph Joseph Villa’s humor tends toward deadpan. It can be drier than a Dust Bowl furrow.

He recently described members of the Honor Guard for American Legion Post 21 in Anaconda.

“Every one of us has one foot in the grave,” he said.

Then Villa’s eyes lit up with mischief. A Mona Lisa smile appeared. He was kidding. Mostly.

But levity vanished when he talked about the sacrifices made by Anaconda men of his generation who served during the Vietnam War.

That group includes Villa, now 74, his brother, Henry, 72, and many others — including eight men who died in Vietnam and others who came home haunted by experiences there.

Villa, who served in the U.S. Air Force, spent his 12 months in Vietnam at Cam Ranh Bay on the coast. He was spared combat. Henry, an infantryman in the U.S. Army, was not.

“He is truly — I don’t know how to say it — a hero,” Villa said.

Ralph Villa graduated from Anaconda High School in 1966, three years before U.S. troop numbers peaked in Vietnam. Three fellow members of that graduating class died in Vietnam: Patrick Fleming, David Anthony Anderson and Dan Stembridge.

“Our class really made a sacrifice,” Villa said.

Villa enlisted in the Air Force in 1967. He had anticipated being drafted. He felt his incessant partying was dragging him down.

“I was on the path to no good,” Villa recalled.

Born in 1947, he grew up on Alder Street in Anaconda. He was one of five children born to Ralph Villa, a smelterman and veteran of World War II, and Barbara Massett Villa, a native of North Dakota.

Villa said his father was Mexican and changed the pronunciation of the family’s last name to “Vill-uh” from “Vee-uh” because of anti-Mexican prejudice encountered during work in the mines in Butte.

“There was nobody who could outwork him,” Ralph Villa said.

The family believes Pancho Villa, a bandit and revolutionary in Mexico, was a distant relative.

Villa said the 1960s were fun years in Anaconda. Too much fun sometimes, he said.

He reported for basic training to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. Villa said the experience included challenges.

“It was my first time away from home. And my party life had to cease for a while,” he said, smiling.

After Lackland, Villa was stationed at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, where he primarily handled clerical duties.

Then, in November 1968, he traveled to Cam Ranh Bay and the Cam Ranh Air Base, where the Air Force operated a large cargo and airlift facility and a tactical fighter base. Villa’s tasks there included arranging repairs for aircraft engines and other airplane parts and equipment.

He served at Cam Ranh Bay for a year.

“I had a real good job there,” Villa said.

Henry and Ralph left Vietnam around the same time and ran into each other at the airport in Seattle.

Villa then served at the Cheyenne Mountain Complex in Colorado. He discharged from the Air Force in March 1970 as a sergeant and returned to Anaconda.

He started taking classes at Butte Business College. He met fellow student Mary Alice Dunn of Anaconda and they started dating in April 1972. They married in August 1972.

Then Villa took unilateral action that could have blown the doors off many marriages. Without a word to his wife beforehand, he reenlisted.

He said his life wasn’t going anywhere and he missed the Air Force.

“But I probably should have discussed it first with my wife,” Villa said, deadpan.

To his great relief, Mary celebrated his decision.

Daughter Lisa Marie was born one year after her parents’ marriage. Son Mark Edward Villa was born in 1978 when his parents were stationed at Great Falls.

Villa remained in the Air Force until 1990, when he discharged as a master sergeant.

During his second stint the Air Force stationed him at bases that included: McClellan AFB in California; Camp H. M. Smith in Hawaii; Malmstrom AFB near Great Falls; Shemya AFB on the island of Shemya in the Alaskan Aleutian Islands; and, Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota.

He also spent time working in Elwood, Illinois, to support Air Force recruitment efforts.

Villa performed administrative work at all the bases. In 1989, he was named administrator of the year at Ellsworth AFB.

“I liked them all,” Villa said. “Malmstrom was probably my favorite.”

Villa said he and Mary were able to be together at every posting except Shemya, where housing was limited. The base supported Cold War monitoring of the Soviet Union.

“When the Russians shot off missiles we would send aircraft over and get the data,” Villa said.

He retired from the Air Force after serving 21 years and six months.

The Villas returned to Anaconda. Ralph landed a job with the Anaconda Job Corps and worked there 17 years. He also worked for a time in the purchasing department at the Community Hospital of Anaconda and he and Mary owned the Dairy Queen in Anaconda for 24 years.

Today, he serves as adjutant for American Legion Post 21, a position he’s held for a decade.

Villa said he feels lucky that his career in the Air Force placed him in interesting jobs in interesting places with interesting people, including colonels and generals.

He said Anaconda’s sacrifice during the Vietnam War was remarkable.

“It was unbelievable,” Villa said.

During a recent interview, Villa wore a Vietnam Veteran ball cap. It included the declaration, “All Gave Some, Some Gave All.”

