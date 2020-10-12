Stories of Honor: Military service gives Jerome McCarthy lifetime foundation

There are folks who join the military, hate it, and get out as soon as possible.

There are those who like it so much, they put in 20 years or more or even serve until retirement.

Then there are guys like Jerome McCarthy, who loved the Air Force but returned to Butte after four years because his mother, Loretta, had multiple sclerosis and his dad, longtime Butte county attorney Bob McCarthy, could use help caring for her.

“I was glad I came home and spent that time,” said McCarthy, who spent 27 years in law enforcement after his service before he became Butte City Judge in 2018. “I don’t regret that decision at all, particularly after the career I was able to have.”

At the same time, he would have been content staying in.

“I felt like I was in a really good position,” said McCarthy, now 52. “I was feeling successful and just really enjoyed what I was doing.”

McCarthy graduated from Butte Central High School in 1986, and although he went to Montana Tech for a semester on an academic scholarship, he really wanted to try out the Navy or the Air Force. He hit it off with an Air Force recruiter in Butte so he joined.

Things couldn’t have started more awkwardly.