Stories of Honor: Larry Spangberg

As a youngster growing up on his family’s farm in Trempealeau County in western Wisconsin, Larry Spangberg and his older and younger brothers, Merwyn and David, helped his parents Joel and Marion Spangberg with the work. In time, all three boys served in the military. Their Dad, too young for World War I and too old for World War II, worked 37 years at the Uniroyal plant where they made bomber tires during the war.

During summers while going to college, Spangberg worked on the construction of I-90, and was working on road construction when he received his draft notice.

Spangberg entered the Army on February 3, 1964, completed basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri and then trained at Ft. Gordon, Georgia as a Military Police officer. One day in March 1965, officers asked for volunteers to go to Southeast Asia.

Spangberg said, “I looked at my buddy, Bob Powers from the Seattle area, and said, ‘let’s go see what’s going on over there’.”

In May 1954, the French garrison at Dien Bien Phu fell after a four-month siege led by Vietnamese nationalist Ho Chi Minh. Active communist rebellions in other area countries caused President Eisenhower to fear a domino effect if one country fell. In 1955 the U.S. agreed to train the South Vietnamese army; over time, tensions grew and in March 1965, the first U.S. Marines were deployed.

Spangberg and the others reported to Ft. Riley, Kansas in mid-July for pre-deployment training. In mid-August they left for Vietnam on the USS J.C. Breckenridge with troops and some dependents. The MPs had duty shifts while on the ship.

He said, “I’d never seen the ocean before, but the Golden Gate Bridge and the trip to Hawaii was beautiful with five days of perfect weather.

“We arrived at Pearl Harbor in the morning. As we passed the USS Arizona everyone went silent; all the military personnel saluted. The memory of that and all those who died during the attack on Dec. 7, 1941 was very moving and even now thinking about it still gives me goosebumps.”

They sailed on the edge of a typhoon during the voyage from Hawaii, stopping in Yokohama, Japan for two nights, where the dependents got off.

After 23 days, they arrived at Cam Ranh Bay on the southeast coast of Vietnam.

Spangberg said, “All of our gear went to a different port, so we only had pup tents. It was monsoon season and very muddy. We could see big rats running all over the place. One day Bob got a care package from home that had macadamia nuts in it. He woke up in the night to see a rat sitting on his chest eating the nuts, and woke up everyone yelling and swinging a bayonet at it!”

One day Larry and his buddies obtained a deuce-and-a-half to get materials from the Air Force to build a hooch. In a month their gear arrived, and they had to tear it down.

The MPs were with the 630th Escort Guard Company. Ships from the U.S. and other NATO countries brought in fuel, ammo and supplies with four MPs being assigned to each ship for security.

Spangberg said, “While on R and R in Hong Kong, we met three Chinese men our age. Asian cities are like a big ant pile! They showed us the town, and we had a five-course meal that was delicious and memorable.

“My time in Vietnam was a good experience. I was dealt a good hand; we were never in danger of enemy fire, but didn’t know that initially. President Johnson came to our base one time, and security was really tight.

“On Dec. 26, 1965, Bob Hope came to our base and guys came from all over the area to see him. Six of us MPs were off duty, but put on our armbands and walked into the area like we were part of security and got a ringside seat to see the show,” he said with a grin.

He returned to the U.S. and was discharged January 29, 1966 as a SP/4, receiving the Good Conduct, National Defense Service, Vietnam Service and Campaign 60 medals.

As an 11-year-old boy, Spangberg came west with his older brother Merwyn and wife on vacation one summer.

He said, “I fell in love with the ‘Shining Mountains’ and determined to return and try living out here.”

In 1972 he moved to Butte, and to Deer Lodge in 1989. He worked at Montana State Prison until retirement in 2004.

He and his wife, Lynn, have been married for 27 years. Their combined family includes Michelle Davidson, Kari Abramson, John Reistad, Wendy Nelson, and Wade Reistad.

Spangberg is a lifetime member of Deer Lodge American Legion Post 10 (56 years), VFW Post 689 and the DAV in Anaconda. He served as commander of both Post 10 and 689. In 1995, the Deer Lodge Veterans Honor Guard was formed. He has served with them since, and is a past commander.

