Stories of Honor: Jerry Powers' war was fought on — and in — the water

From the hills of Walkerville to the Mekong Delta, Butte Tough remains just that.
Jerry Powers doesn't talk about it much. But what he experienced in the Delta as an infantryman is a big part of his life.
Serving his country? Oh, yes, in circumstances that were beyond challenging.
Try sleeping in a swamp, barely keeping your head out of the muck, holding a grenade at the ready in your hand.
Hearing a fellow solider say, "I don't want to die," and seeing him killed a day later.
Being dropped off the fantail of a boat in the middle of nowhere, someplace you'd never been before, knowing you would have to fight and swim your way through the wetlands, all the time carrying a radio on your back, a radio that made you a target, to a place where you would theoretically be picked up three days later. Then heading back to base for a single day before going back out for another three-day patrol. Over and over, for three months.
Then moving to the north end of the Delta, the infamous Plain of Reeds, and fighting for another year, driving a flat-bottomed boat with a .50-caliber machine gun on the back through rice paddies. Being ambushed, loading drum after drum of ammo into the gun that was your only defense.
Serving his country? Oh, yes.
*
Jerry, born in Butte and Walkerville raised, went to school at St. Lawrence and Butte High, graduating in 1966.
Because Powers' mother died in 1965, Mike Mansfield was able to pull some strings to defer his draft when he turned 18 in 1966. Powers went to work for the Anaconda Copper Mining Company as a laborer, helping his six siblings get by. Then, when a strike shut that job down, he went to work at Pittsburgh Paint. And, finally, got drafted in April 1968.
He went to Fort Lewis, Washington for his basic training and advanced infantry training, then landed at Cam Ranh Bay, South Vietnam. He thought he was headed to battle up near Pleiku in Vietnam's Central Highlands, but instead, he was sent to fight his war on the water.
*
He was first posted to the Mobile Riverine Force, Delta Company, 4th Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment — the "Spearheaders."
Often they would be carried by LCM-6 (Landing Craft Mechanized) Armored Troop Carriers (known as ATCs or "Tangos") which would ply the waterways of the Delta, opening to disgorge the infantry on their patrols.
In addition to being a RTO (radio telegraph operator), Powers was a designated "swimmer," often carrying ropes across the river to be attached to moorings.
When he was transferred to the northern Delta country, he served with the 47th's 2nd battalion, a mechanized unit.
Time after time, close call after close call, he survived in a brutal environment. "Lucky" meant a bullet whizzing by instead of finding him, a deadly piece of shrapnel knifing through the space he'd just vacated.
He credits, to this day, the divine hand of his mother.
The 15 months in country qualified Powers for an early exit from the Army in 1970. He had no idea then that the Army wasn't done with him, and vice versa.
*
When Powers came back stateside in 1970 he ran into the full vitriol of the country's antiwar sentiment. Returning soldiers from Vietnam were not only reviled by many civilians — even some veterans gave them a hard time. Within service organizations like the VFW, they often found themselves less than welcome. So it was for Powers.
He came back to Butte and went to work.
"I'm a quiet guy," he said. "I didn't really want to talk about Vietnam. A lot of people had no idea I'd even been in the Army, and that was fine with me."
He had gone back to work for Pittsburgh Paint, and soon he would meet and marry his wife Sharon in Butte. They would have a son, Shannon.
In the early 1980s, he and Sharon bought the Pittsburgh Paint store. But with mines closing, Butte's economy was soon on the rocks, and Powers realized he needed to do something else to earn a living for his family.
So in 1985, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve. working first in ordnance in Butte, then in Billings with Army Maintenance Support Activity, and finally in Helena.
"When I joined the Reserve I told my wife that we would stay with it until retirement," Powers said, "And that's what we did." He retired from the Reserve in 2008, at age 60.
He would retire as a Sergeant First Class.
Now, he's happy to spend time with Sharon and Shannon's family including his three grandchildren. But he's still serving. His membership in the American Legion Post One and VFW Post 1448 involve lots of volunteer work. He is currently Quartermaster of Post 1448, and has also served as the post's chaplain.
He volunteers with Operation Home Front, an initiative to aid veterans, and with an effort to identify veteran graves in all of Butte's cemeteries.
And he drives a Head Start school bus.
So if you run into a quiet man up in Walkerville, Jerry Powers, know that still waters run deep — or, in his case, shallow as a Delta rice paddy.
Where he served his country.
.
