Stories of Honor: Jerry Powers' war was fought on — and in — the water

From the hills of Walkerville to the Mekong Delta, Butte Tough remains just that.

Jerry Powers doesn't talk about it much. But what he experienced in the Delta as an infantryman is a big part of his life.

Serving his country? Oh, yes, in circumstances that were beyond challenging.

Try sleeping in a swamp, barely keeping your head out of the muck, holding a grenade at the ready in your hand.

Hearing a fellow solider say, "I don't want to die," and seeing him killed a day later.

Being dropped off the fantail of a boat in the middle of nowhere, someplace you'd never been before, knowing you would have to fight and swim your way through the wetlands, all the time carrying a radio on your back, a radio that made you a target, to a place where you would theoretically be picked up three days later. Then heading back to base for a single day before going back out for another three-day patrol. Over and over, for three months.

Then moving to the north end of the Delta, the infamous Plain of Reeds, and fighting for another year, driving a flat-bottomed boat with a .50-caliber machine gun on the back through rice paddies. Being ambushed, loading drum after drum of ammo into the gun that was your only defense.