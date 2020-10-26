Stories of Honor: In Vietnam and since, Lenny Rundle has been busy living

In the midst of talking about the hectic, harrowing days he spent in the jungles and enemy tunnels during the Vietnam War, Leonard Rundle took an abrupt pause.

“Could you put this one thing in the article?” he asked suddenly, as if he might forget to mention it later. “I love Butte and I love the people here, and we’re gonna make it through this pandemic.

“It’s been tough for a lot of people but they’re gonna make it. Butte is tough. Butte tough.”

He never said so himself during an hour-long interview about his time in Vietnam — things he’s been reluctant to talk about much over the years — but Lenny Rundle knows what tough is.

He spent part of 1968 and most of 1969 in Vietnam, mostly on search-and-destroy missions, and during many of those, he combed through the dark, wet web of underground tunnels, setting and detonating explosives.

The enemy used the tunnels to eat, sleep, heal and hide so they could go out and kill more Americans. So once Rundle and others determined that none of their guys were down there, they blew the tunnels and everything inside them to smithereens. Food, weapons, supplies — whatever.

“We tried to get rid of everything that could hurt our guys," said Rundle, now 73.